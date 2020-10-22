Kamala Harris, Schumer, Cuomo, etc tied to CCP-Biden energy deal

As you read this, ask yourself how these Democrat leaders can deal with China honestly as the Chinese Communist Party infiltrates our colleges, sports, entertainment, spies, steals our corporate secrets, takes our manufacturing away, and interferes in our elections.
Fox News reported exclusively that a list of “key domestic contacts” for a joint venture involving Jim and Hunter Biden and now-bankrupt [Chinese Communist Party or CCP] CEFC China Energy Co. included former Vice President Joe Biden’s current running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. Other prominent Democrats are on the list.
Commie-la is involved with the Chinese energy deal, and she could become President at any time.
The company was sketchy. The CEO of CEFC was the now-vanished Ye Jianming. Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018. CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year.
BAD DEAL
Any company from China is of necessity tied to the Chinese Communist Party and its rules. In a text shared by Mr. Bubolinksi, Hunter’s partner, China made it clear they “want everything.”
An email exclusively obtained by Fox News, with the subject line “Phase one domestic contacts/ projects,” and dated May 15, 2017, Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, shared a list of “key domestic contacts for phase one target projects.”
The email is unrelated to the laptop or hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son.
The email was reportedly sent to the following individuals: to Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker, and James Gilliar.
Bobulinski released a lengthy statement Wednesday night, confirming many allegations that have come forth so far about emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop.
The report states that others on the “key domestic contacts” list, in addition to Harris, include: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Virginia Gov. Terry McCauliffe.
How can these people be trusted to deal honestly with China? China is not our friend and is attempting to control the world.
WHAT DON JR SAID
🚨🚨🚨 It gets worse. The Biden corruption knows no bounds.
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Kamala Harris and other prominent Democrats listed as ‘key contacts’ for Biden family business venture projects!!! https://t.co/D0CYieyZT2
