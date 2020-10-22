Kamala Harris, Schumer, Cuomo, etc tied to CCP-Biden energy deal

As you read this, ask yourself how these Democrat leaders can deal with China honestly as the Chinese Communist Party infiltrates our colleges, sports, entertainment, spies, steals our corporate secrets, takes our manufacturing away, and interferes in our elections.

Fox News reported exclusively that a list of “key domestic contacts” for a joint venture involving Jim and Hunter Biden and now-bankrupt [Chinese Communist Party or CCP] CEFC China Energy Co. included former Vice President Joe Biden’s current running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. Other prominent Democrats are on the list.

Commie-la is involved with the Chinese energy deal, and she could become President at any time.

The company was sketchy. The CEO of CEFC was the now-vanished Ye Jianming. Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018. CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year.

BAD DEAL

Any company from China is of necessity tied to the Chinese Communist Party and its rules. In a text shared by Mr. Bubolinksi, Hunter’s partner, China made it clear they “want everything.”

An email exclusively obtained by Fox News, with the subject line “Phase one domestic contacts/ projects,” and dated May 15, 2017, Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, shared a list of “key domestic contacts for phase one target projects.”

The email is unrelated to the laptop or hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son.