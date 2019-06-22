President responds to advice columnist’s bizarre Trump story of rape in the ’90s

President Donald Trump has responded to a new accusation of sexual assault from Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Insofar as we know, she never revealed this publicly but has two friends she told and they say it’s true. In the days of TDS, I have no problem believing three women would lie about this story.

New York Magazine published the ‘bombshell’ story by Carroll on Friday. In it, she claimed that the president raped her in the ’90s, in a dressing room in Bergdorf Goodman’s.

Puh-leeze! No one noticed? How convenient it happened in the ’90s since there’s no way to check it.

If you were in Bergdorf’s in the ’90s, you would know that there were sales people all over you, and a man wouldn’t get in the dressing room. It would be unheard of.

She tells a story of him eliciting his help to buy something for another woman. She then says she lets him in the dressing room to watch her try on a lacy see-through bodysuit, according to Carroll.

The entire story is as bizarre as the dossier. This is the first of many more to come. It is what the left does.

President Trump released a statement this afternoon in which he denied ever meeting Carroll. He believes her motivation for telling a “false story” is political or to sell books.

We think it’s to start damaging him in advance of the 2020 election. She is a lefty.

THE STATEMENT

“Regarding the ‘story’ by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” Trump said.

He continued, “Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda—like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news—it’s an epidemic.”

They did the same thing to Judge Roy Moore and countless others. Gloria Allred was always the one who brought out the lying women but she is 80 now so they have to enlist others. And there is the little fact that people are on to her.

NEW: @realDonaldTrump responds in statement to E. Jean Carroll Accusations: pic.twitter.com/b8GUZjsMyL — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) June 21, 2019

THE LEFT HATES PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE AND DUE PROCESS FOR THE RIGHT

The left likes to charge, try, and convict people in the media. They don’t care about the presumption of innocence and due process.

Something should be done about this. People should not be allowed to destroy people with no evidence decades after the event.

These people have no shame. Get used to it. There will be many more, but they are making fools of themselves.