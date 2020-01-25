President Responds to the ‘Take Her Out’ Recording (Listen to the clip)

New recording captures Trump calling for Yovanovitch’s firing with the words ‘take her out’ in an off-handed comment, President responds

ABC News has a big ‘bombshell’ — audio of the President saying, “take her out,’ meaning, fire Marie Yovanovitch. In the audio, Trump is speaking to a small group at a private dinner [fundraiser?] that allegedly included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — two indicted former business associates of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Here’s the tape:

Firing Yovanovitch is no big deal but the President did say he didn’t know Parnas and Fruman. This audio doesn’t prove he knew him, just that they were at a dinner together. Those two were big donors to his campaign. Was it a fundraiser?

They told the President the ambassador was insulting him publicly. Maybe the President forgot, who knows.

As for the firing, so what?

No one insulted Obama when he fired almost all of George W. Bush’s political appointees before he took office.

The Washington Post reported in December 2008: “The incoming Obama administration has notified all politically-appointed ambassadors that they must vacate their posts as of Jan. 20, the day President-elect Barack Obama takes the oath of office.”

In any case, we don’t know if ABC News has it right. They have fudged news in the past.

No one is mentioning all the things she allegedly did to hurt the President.

“Get rid of her!” a voice, said to be of Trump, says in the video. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

Firing her was a good idea.

STEPHANIE GRISHAM RESPONDS

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was quick to respond to the “bombshell” with a comment stating the obvious: “Every president in our history has had the right to place people who support his agenda and his policies within his Administration.”

The President explained:

THE STORY

According to ABC News, the network said the recording was made by Fruman at a private dinner [fundraiser?] April 30, 2018, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“On the recording, it appears the two Giuliani associates are telling President Trump that the U.S. ambassador has been bad-mouthing him, which leads directly to the apparent remarks by the President. The recording was made by Fruman, according to sources familiar with the tape. The White House did not respond to an ABC News request for comment. […],” ABC News reported.

“Parnas appears to say: “The biggest problem there, I think where we need to start is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She’s still left over from the Clinton administration,” Parnas can be heard telling Trump. “She’s basically walking around telling everybody ‘Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait.” (Yovanovitch actually had served in the State Department since the Reagan administration.), ” the article states.

Listen to the audio above. It doesn’t sound that bad, it’s an off-handed comment. The media blew it out of proportion.

These two were big Democrat donors until Trump. Why were they taping him?