Taxpayers fund NPR reporter to do a softball interview with our enemy & attack Pompeo

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly interviewed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and she was very aggressive (full interview below). If you heard her interview with Javad Zarif, she gave him a softball interview (listen below).

We pay for NPR to exist and they are left-wing, sometimes far-left.

She wore her hijab for Zarif, the chief of Iran’s terrorism division, perhaps she has to. She let him bash America with no pushback in our humble opinion, but you can listen at the end and compare the interviews yourself. Her approach to Pompeo appeared to be very different.

Pompeo suggested she agreed to not ask about Ukraine and violated journalistic efforts.

“NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me, twice,” Pompeo said in a statement released by the State Department.

He said she lied last month when setting up the interview and again on Friday. He suggested that Kelly had agreed to keep Friday’s post-interview conversation off the record.

“It is shameful that this reporter chose to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency,” Pompeo said. “This is another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President Trump and this Administration.”

She claims she got the approval of his staff to question him about Ukraine.

Who knows. It could have been a communication problem.

SENSITIVE UKRAINE TRIP COMING UP

This wasn’t a good time for an unpleasant reporter to batter Pompeo about Ukraine. It hurts sensitive foreign relations.

Pompeo is scheduled to travel to Ukraine next week for a meeting with that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and it might not be the time to discuss Ukraine and impeachment. Zelensky is at the center of the impeachment.

The goal of the trip is to “highlight U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

POMPEO CURSED DURING A POST-ELECTION OFF-THE-RECORD CONVERSATION

Mary Louise Kelly, who was pleasant during an interview with our enemy, Iran’s foreign minister, and nasty to our Secretary of State, was angry that he cursed during a follow-up meeting he requested.

As part of the difficult meeting, Pompeo said he bet she couldn’t find Ukraine on a map and she took that bet. When the map was brought out, she pointed to Bangladesh.

While neither he nor his staff denied his cursing, including using the ‘F’ word during his conversation with her, they all did insist she couldn’t find Ukraine on a map. She said the map didn’t have countries labeled.

A short clip of the Pompeo interview:

Mike Pompeo — who refused a House subpoena — would be a top witness for Democrats in the impeachment trial. He is not set to testify, but he spoke to @NPRKelly. She asked the secretary of state if he would defend Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: pic.twitter.com/1YoGWOSdqb — Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) January 24, 2020

The full clip:

The interview with Zarif (To us there was a marked difference — she didn’t go after Zarif at all — that has to bother Pompeo. As he said, the media has bashed the administration non-stop.):