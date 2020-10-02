President taken or to be taken to Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump is said to have minor symptoms of novel coronavirus. The White House reported that Trump was “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody drug combination still in clinical trials.

He was taken or will be taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for a few days of observation on the advice of doctors. President Trump is 74 years of age and clinically obese, which puts him in a high-risk category. He was flown to the hospital on Marine One. They say he was taken there over an abundance of caution.

He will work from offices at the hospital.

Melania is doing well.

Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, confirmed that Trump received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. Additionally, the president has also been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and daily aspirin.

His campaign announced Friday afternoon that all of Trump’s scheduled campaign events were being moved online or temporarily postponed. Trump’s family, a steady presence on the campaign trail, was also grounded.

TERRIBLE TIMING

The Associated Press reported that millions of Americans have already begun voting in several key states, and tens of millions more will receive absentee mail-in ballots or begin in-person early voting in the coming weeks. Trump’s illness comes when he needs these last weeks to campaign.

“Trump’s main advantages, including incumbency, have been removed. Rallies, his main vehicle for mobilizing his base, will no longer be possible. Fly-bys with Air Force One as a backdrop are gone,” said Republican strategist Rick Tyler, a frequent Trump critic, the AP reported.

It is bad luck for the GOP for those reasons, but mostly there are concerns for the health of the President and Melania.

It also allows Joe Biden to continue the pretense that Trump did nothing to stop COV and put himself in this position of catching it.

