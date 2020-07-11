President to sign executive order on immigration giving DACA a path to citizenship

President Trump will sign a major immigration bill and it will include DACA. He plans to give DACA a path to citizenship. It means their families will also likely stay. DACA are predicted to vote overwhelmingly for Democrats and their numbers might be enough to turn the election against Republicans in perpetuity. He’s likely betting it will help Republicans win Hispanic votes in November.
It is another amnesty and the past amnesties are mainly why this country is heading towards communism.
Daily Caller secured a memo by Soros’s Center for American Progress which emphasized the importance of passing DACA legislation. As the memo phrased it, it’s a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”
That doesn’t mean it’s a foregone conclusion, however.
The move does set a precedent and pushes us closer to open borders.
However, many of the DACAs have been in this country for a long time and all were taken here by their parents when they were young. No one is going to deport them and they are here to stay, but should they vote? Next time Democrats are in power, they will do what the President is planning anyway.
In the clip below, President Trump mentions 700,000 DACA, but there are actually over 3 million, at last count by the left-wing Policy Migration Center.
Watch:
BREAKING: President Trump tells Telemundo’s @jdbalart he will sign an executive order on immigration that will include DACA in the coming weeks. #mtpdaily
Trump: “One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We are going to have a road to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/M926cty8A1
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 10, 2020
Many Republicans who did support such actions have found themselves no longer in office. Who is advising Trump on this. How many of those “dreamers” have committed identity theft, the victims of which suffer years of headaches, and more. Of course that isn’t considered much of a crime and isn’t enforced.
Most of these so called dreamers don’t want citizenship. With citizenship comes expected responsibility. Besides, what would they have to whine about; Illegals? History has shown almost all illegals don’t want citizenship, they just want to exploit America from under the table. In 1984 President Reagan foolishly signed the amnesty bill for illegals already in the US with a path to citizenship. Few applied because they were here to exploit America for as long as they could then probably return to Mexico.
Let’s see what President Trump’s conditions are, before we make too many judgements.
Mr. Dowling,
You must be one of those “compassionate conservatives”, eh ?
“No one is going to deport them (the ILLEGALS)….”
Of course no career politician/domestic communist would act to remove the invaders AND their offspring. If TRUE AMERICAN politicians would stand by their oaths of office, against enemies foreign and domestic, the federal judiciary AND the “lawmakers” at SCOTUS would rule the federal eviction of foreign born invaders and their offspring void. They would declare their presence CONstitutional.
There are many American Patriots who would evict the illegal DACA invaders if we had the power of fedgov behind us. However, the DAKA lawbreakers were ordained as deserving to be in the new Amerika by executive order. Courtesy of the usurper soetoro-obama and his enabling partners, both democrat and republican.
As for Trump….screw him ! He is nothing but a blowhard weasel. Although he did convince me to contibute and vote for him. Not again.
Fool me once….
I want to deport them Dan since I stick with the rule of law, but if Trump won’t do it, no one will – just stating fact.
Mr. Dowling….the rule of law is non-existent and the federal and state CONstitutions are dead.
Should your stated “fact” be accurate why vote any longer ? Myself, I am done buying into the mantra of the “lesser of two evils”.
From the dogcatcher to the Oval Office, no .gov individual can be trusted to comply with the rule of law.
Sadly, we are living during the demise of this once, great nation.
This election is too important. I still have hope and will vote Republican down the line.
I’d rather it wasn’t being done, but since it is, that, along with the President of Mexico heaping praise on Trump, it could swing votes to Trump. And it makes one less weapon (though she has many) for the grinning hyena Pelosi to use on Trump.