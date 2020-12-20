President to take Pennsylvania case to the Supreme Court

President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the state’s mail balloting law before and after the 2020 presidential election.
The president’s campaign alleged in a statement that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court’s changing of the law was a violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution and Bush v. Gore.
If the Supreme Court turns this down, especially on standing, then we know for sure the United States Supreme Court does not care about established law as written nor to they especially not care about our Constitution and have taken of the attitude of Ruth Ginsberg who once said that she would never recommend any country adopt it as their own because it is a flawed document.
I believe it is time for a Convention of the States whether they take the case or not.