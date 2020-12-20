Racializing vaccines! Systemic racism and segregation are WOKE!

U.S. states – all of them — are advised to consider ethnic minorities as critical groups for vaccination. According to The Daily Mail, half of the U.S. states want to prioritize black and Hispanic residents over white. That’s systemic racism.

Equality is dead.

Twelve of the states specifically mention efforts to ‘reach diverse populations.’ California, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Indiana are among those who have listed equity as a ‘key principle for vaccine distribution.’

This should terrify people. It’s antithetical to our Constitution and all we have stood for as a nation.

New Jersey, California, and Kansas will improve access to the vaccine by targeting transportation issues. New Mexico will focus on Native American communities.

Many states will be focusing on their communication to black communities who have shown increased hesitance to take a vaccine.

Allegedly, black and Hispanic people are almost three times more likely to die from COV than whites. It appears to be tied to their life choices.

Segregation is woke. pic.twitter.com/2t5pqSSNhG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 20, 2020