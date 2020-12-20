Helicopters circled overhead as deaf mom’s son skated outside in Calgary

Earlier today, we shared a story about Calgary police assaulting and arresting a boy for skating outside on a rink with other young men. The police refused to explain what rules he violated, and as it turned out, there were none. That’s when he resisted, and the diverse officers tased him and dragged him off.

Reporter Ezra Levant tweeted about it, linking to the video of the event: “Get on the ground before I f@cking taser you!” Calgary’s out-of-control police threaten a young man for… skating outside at a park? @TheRealKeean, please find these boys, and we will sue the police for them on Monday.

This is the family they decided to make into criminals:

This is the beautiful family attacked by @nenshi’s out-of-control COVID cops. What a wonderful family. And how wretched @CalgaryPolice were to them. pic.twitter.com/zWvAWATWJG — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 19, 2020

BUT THERE’S MORE

We have more news. The police flew a chopper in circles over the rink for the crime of skating outside!

As one Twitter user wrote: A deaf mother gave everything so her kids could play hockey. And some Karen cops with tasers want to take it away. Just following orders. The illusion of control over a virus.

I still can’t get over the fact that the @CalgaryPolice flew a chopper in circles above a skating rink of kids to intimidate them and their parents into leaving. That is some Hong Kong level shit. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) December 20, 2020

Prime Minister Trudeau is too busy seeing that the CCP military is trained to notice he’s criminalizing the wrong people.

The officials are lying about the numbers suffering from the virus.

Never trust the CBC. I just checked the stats directly (https://t.co/gIw07pUfyY) and cases are down, hospitalizations are down and deaths are down. I wonder why Trudeau’s state broadcaster didn’t actually tell you that. #liars https://t.co/zBYmu9WMas — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 20, 2020

The insanity of it all as The Great Reset shows its fangs:

And the government makes her turn the camera off. https://t.co/7wZpkir0Xf — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 20, 2020