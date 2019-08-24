President Trump answers his critics who say he has a “Messiah Complex”

By
S.Noble
-
0

During Trump’s press conference the other day he looked up at the sky and claimed, jokingly, sarcastically, “I am the chosen one”, referring to how he’s the president taking on China when it should have been done decades ago. As he tweeted below, he was joking. How could anyone think otherwise?

C-Span took the comment out of context to make the President look bad.

This was the President’s verbal response:

Earlier in the day, Trump quoted a radio host who called him the “King of Israel” and the “Second coming of God”. That, combined with the joke about being the ‘chosen one, set them off and claimed he was mad and had a ‘Messiah complex’.

Every little thing he does, every joke is picked apart. They’re not sane.