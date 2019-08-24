President Trump answers his critics who say he has a “Messiah Complex”

During Trump’s press conference the other day he looked up at the sky and claimed, jokingly, sarcastically, “I am the chosen one”, referring to how he’s the president taking on China when it should have been done decades ago. As he tweeted below, he was joking. How could anyone think otherwise?

….having fun. I was smiling as I looked up and around. The MANY reporters with me were smiling also. They knew the TRUTH…And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah. No more trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

C-Span took the comment out of context to make the President look bad.

This was the President’s verbal response:

Some dopey reporter asks President Trump about his joke that he’s “the chosen one.” President Trump responds: “Let me tell you, you know exactly what I meant. It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling … you’re just a faker.” pic.twitter.com/2WBL7qlRGr — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 24, 2019

Earlier in the day, Trump quoted a radio host who called him the “King of Israel” and the “Second coming of God”. That, combined with the joke about being the ‘chosen one, set them off and claimed he was mad and had a ‘Messiah complex’.

Every little thing he does, every joke is picked apart. They’re not sane.