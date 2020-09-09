President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize Obama won before starting more wars

President Trump was thrilled with his Nobel Peace Prize nomination Wednesday morning, tweeting articles, and congratulatory messages about it. It’s the second time he was nominated. He won’t win because the Nobel committee likes to choose people like Obama who did nothing at the time but did later get us into more wars.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, submitted a nomination letter to the Nobel committee specifically citing the President’s efforts to deescalate worldwide conflicts.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said in an interview with the network.

He said, “Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States an international armed conflict.”

Mr. Tybring-Gjedde also said Trump played a “key role” in negotiations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the conflict between South Korea and North Korea.

The President recently announced a “historic peace agreement” between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.

A joint statement at the time from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the UAE’s Crown Prince, and the President predicted the “historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region.”

It’s not just that. Democrats claimed it would be dangerous for him to have the nuclear codes but he is the first president in a long time to keep us out of wars.

He de-escalated the North Korean threat. He has taken down ISIS and is unveiling the threat China presents for the United States.

Additionally, Trump canceled the horrendous Iran deal. The President prevented the Kurdish genocide. He moved the US embassy to Jerusalem — finally.

President Trump took out the world’s worst terrorist — General Qassem Soleimani. The man murdered US soldiers and attacked a camp in Iraq with the US and Iraqi military.

The Serbian conflict was long and especially brutal, and for over twenty years things remained in a bitter stalemate until President Trump got involved.

As former US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell has noted, the mainstream media is dealing with the stunning announcement of the Trump-brokered Serbia/Kosovo economic deal by…. ignoring it. At last, someone recognized it.

