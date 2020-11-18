President Trump fires Chris Krebs

President Trump fired Chris Krebs, the director of DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Kreb’s position falls under the Department of Homeland Security. As the President attempted to investigate voter fraud, Mr. Krebs stated that the general election was the most secure in U.S. history.

Krebs went public, defying and embarrassing the President.

President Trump strongly disagreed with that assessment.

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Earlier today, The Epoch Times reported the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), under Chris Krebs, issued a statement on Nov. 12 disputing the allegations of voter fraud. They famously reported, “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

However, the statement was put together by third parties the government outsourced to — the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council (SCC) (a coalition primarily composed of voting system manufacturers including Dominion, Smartmatic, SCYTL).

Members of that council include Dominion, Smartmatic, SCYTL, and other companies with vested financial interests. They could also have political interests.

It is not known if Dominion helped write the statement.