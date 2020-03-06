President Trump is killing it at Fox News Town Hall, watch live!

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The President is killing it at the Fox Town Hall this evening and it’s nice to hear people thank the President, saying nice things about him. We have several clips that stand out and the live streaming at the end. The Town Hall is taking place in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

WATCH LIVE

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. One thing that has never changed since the 60’s. Immediately after the event, Next up the “analysis”. There’s No analysis, nor has there ever been in these evens. They should just come out and say, “Now for OUR opinion on what he has said”.

    Brett was pretty disingenuous with a question at the beginning. He distorted the facts all out of joint. During that press event it was well explained on the rules the Obama Administration put in place. Maybe the reason many in the press seem so ignorant is because they only watch themselves afterwards on those interviews.

    Another observation I have which I find irritating. Many times it nearly takes a monologue to get to a question from some of these people.

    Was the one asking the first question part of the non-binary movement. She looks like a young boy.

Leave a Reply