President Trump is killing it at Fox News Town Hall, watch live!

The President is killing it at the Fox Town Hall this evening and it’s nice to hear people thank the President, saying nice things about him. We have several clips that stand out and the live streaming at the end. The Town Hall is taking place in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
President Trump at Fox News Town Hall: “If a Republican did what Schumer did, they’d be in jail right now.” pic.twitter.com/dZescIAT9q
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2020
Former life-long Democrat voter stands by President @realDonaldTrump at Fox News town hall: “I like what’s happened in the country in the last 4 years” pic.twitter.com/YqyJNHiXpC
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 6, 2020
President @realDonaldTrump says he was ready to face “communist” Bernie Sanders and then Joe Biden won on “Super Tuesday, which he thought was Thursday.”#TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/uYEBMLhjmg
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2020
As soon as President @realDonaldTrump heard that the #Coronavirus was a problem in China he shutdown entry into the United States from China.
This saved many lives!#TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/a5bdOwe1i3
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 5, 2020
Imagine if a Republican said what Chuck Schumer said about Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh?
President @realDonaldTrump thinks that a Republican would be put in JAIL for it!#TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/inVAlmE8fr
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 5, 2020
TRUMP: “If we can get the House, we will get you the best healthcare ever.”
NARRATOR: “He had the House when he got in office. And he did nothing except try to undermine the healthcare you already had.” #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/ZPVnd4NI2g
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 6, 2020
WATCH LIVE
One thing that has never changed since the 60’s. Immediately after the event, Next up the “analysis”. There’s No analysis, nor has there ever been in these evens. They should just come out and say, “Now for OUR opinion on what he has said”.
Brett was pretty disingenuous with a question at the beginning. He distorted the facts all out of joint. During that press event it was well explained on the rules the Obama Administration put in place. Maybe the reason many in the press seem so ignorant is because they only watch themselves afterwards on those interviews.
Another observation I have which I find irritating. Many times it nearly takes a monologue to get to a question from some of these people.
Was the one asking the first question part of the non-binary movement. She looks like a young boy.