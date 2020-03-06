President Trump is killing it at Fox News Town Hall, watch live!

The President is killing it at the Fox Town Hall this evening and it’s nice to hear people thank the President, saying nice things about him. We have several clips that stand out and the live streaming at the end. The Town Hall is taking place in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

President Trump at Fox News Town Hall: “If a Republican did what Schumer did, they’d be in jail right now.” pic.twitter.com/dZescIAT9q — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2020

Former life-long Democrat voter stands by President @realDonaldTrump at Fox News town hall: “I like what’s happened in the country in the last 4 years” pic.twitter.com/YqyJNHiXpC — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 6, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump says he was ready to face “communist” Bernie Sanders and then Joe Biden won on “Super Tuesday, which he thought was Thursday.”#TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/uYEBMLhjmg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2020

As soon as President @realDonaldTrump heard that the #Coronavirus was a problem in China he shutdown entry into the United States from China. This saved many lives!#TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/a5bdOwe1i3 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 5, 2020

Imagine if a Republican said what Chuck Schumer said about Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh? President @realDonaldTrump thinks that a Republican would be put in JAIL for it!#TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/inVAlmE8fr — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 5, 2020

TRUMP: “If we can get the House, we will get you the best healthcare ever.” NARRATOR: “He had the House when he got in office. And he did nothing except try to undermine the healthcare you already had.” #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/ZPVnd4NI2g — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 6, 2020

WATCH LIVE