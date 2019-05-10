President Trump Is Transforming the Courts for a Generation

Thanks to President Trump and the Republicans in the Senate, the judiciary is transforming into a court of true justice, one that follows the rule of law. Judicial tyrants and activists will soon be overshadowed.

If you need a reason to vote for Donald Trump and Republicans, this alone is a reason.

The Washington Times reports the Senate confirmed Michael Park to be a judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.

He is the 39thcircuit court judge confirmed under this President.

Joseph Bianco was also confirmed this week, on that bench, bringing the number of Republican-appointed active judges on the chief 2nd Circuit panel to six.

There are two more vacancies.

Mr. Trump flipped the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year, taking it from a 7-4 Democratic edge in judicial appointees in 2017 to a 7-6 Republican edge among active judges. Two judges are taking senior status over the next couple of months, giving the president a chance to make more gains on that panel.

Most cases never get to the Supreme Court, making this court critical.

Before Mr. Trump took office, Democrats had a 90-71 advantage in appointments of active judges among all the circuits. Republican-appointed judges now lead by a 90-83 margin.

The leftist judges don’t follow the rule of law, they use their ideology as their guide. We need a return to the Constitution and it is thanks to Donal J. Trump