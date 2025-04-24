Will Brits Vote for Mass Deportations Next Election?

It is well known that the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has done nothing to stop illegal immigration, as the aliens continue to flood the border.

There may be some hope for the island nation if it elects Nigel Farage in the next election.

During a speech in Dover on Wednesday, Farage called for the mass deportation of migrants.

“We will appoint – we will demand this Government does the same – that there is a minister for deportations,” Farage said.

“It will be part of the Home Office, but it will be a separate department within it.”

“What I’m calling for isn’t actually anything particularly radical. It’s actually just common sense,” he continued.

“It’s what most countries in the world do: you want to go and live there, you want to go and settle there?

Hope? Maybe, but the Brits are more woke than we are and we can’t get it done.

BREAKING: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has demanded the government introduces a ‘Minister for Deportations.’ “It is our intention that if you are here illegally, you cannot stay.” “We will, in a few weeks, announce more policy” in regards to large scale deportations. pic.twitter.com/tYSIqzEVne — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) April 24, 2025

