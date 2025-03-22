President Trump Puts All His Faith in the American Teacher

When I hear President Trump sound as optimistic as he is in the clip below, I feel like I’m listening to Rush Limbaugh. President Trump has great hopes for an educational system handed back to the people and away from the DC bureaucracy.

He is putting his faith in the overwhelming number of wonderful teachers.

“I want to just make one little personal statement,” Trump said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“Teachers, to me, are among the most important people in this country. And we’re going to take care of our teachers,” he continued.

“And I don’t care if they’re in the union or not in the union. That doesn’t matter,” he added amid louder applause.

“But we’re going to take care of our teachers,” the president said. “And I believe — I believe the states will take actually better care of them than they are taken care of right now. They’ll work all sorts of systems and even merit systems. Those great teachers are going to be maybe a little bit better rewarded, and maybe that’s the way it should be, but the states are going to make that decision.”

“But we’re going to love and cherish our teachers along with our children, and they’re going to work with the parents, and they’re going to work with everybody else, and it’s going to be an amazing thing to watch, and it’s really going to be something special,” Trump said.

Maybe Not Perfect, But Close

Nothing will be perfect. If you look at some of the teachers in urban districts like Chicago, they wave communist flags when they go on strike. I have been to communist meetings on Long Island undercover, and we have communist teachers in our elementary schools influencing the children.

Nonetheless, the closer education is to the parents, the better. One size can never fit all. Most schools will do much better.

Putting faith in the American teacher is still the best road to take. Children are so precious. It’s almost impossible not to do your best for them. American teachers were always the best until DC took over.

