President Trump reads Mark Zaid’s tweets at the rally in Louisiana

Mark Zaid’s potentially treasonous tweets have reached the President of the United States, and he read them last night at the Louisiana rally, from a Fox News report.

Before he read the tweets, calling the sleazeball attorney a “sleazeball,” he said “Democrats must be accountable for their hoaxes and their crimes,”

THE PRESIDENT READS THE TREASONOUS TWEETS

President Trump read the tweets by the whistleblowers’/leakers’ lawyer at the Louisiana rally last night. Trump hater Mark Zaid tweeted on January 30, 2017, nine days after the inauguration, that the coup is on and will be followed by impeachment.

He tweeted: #coup has started. As one falls, two more will take their place. #rebellion #impeachment

And he tweeted again on July 1, 2017, to a tweet about suspected dirty cop Dana Boente: It’s very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to.

That is a reference to their endless stream of Trump staffers being put through Hell.

There are also endless scenarios that first included Trump-Russia. That failed, now we have Trump-Ukraine, and there are leaks out there claiming we will have Kushner-Trump-Turkey/Syria in our near future.

We agree with Zaid on one thing, it is scary. This is a coup and it was orchestrated at the highest levels of the prior administration.

CNN WOULD PLAY A ROLE

The article reported a tweet from Zaid declaring that CNN would play a part in him “not finishing out his full term as president” and had tweeted that “as one falls, two more will take their place,” an apparent reference to Trump administration employees whom the president said had been “put through hell” by the media and “crooked politicians.”

“Can you believe this?” Trump asked. “Just came out. It’s a disgrace. These people are bad people. They rip the guts out of our country.”

Watch:

MORE — AS IF THAT ISN’T ENOUGH

“The whistleblower’s lawyer gave away the game,” the Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told Fox News. “It was always the Democrats’ plan to stage a coup and impeach President Trump and all they ever needed was the right scheme. They whiffed on Mueller so now they’ve settled on the perfectly fine Ukraine phone call. This proves this was orchestrated from the beginning.”

Added House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy: “We should take [Zaid] at his word that this is a coordinated, premeditated plot to overturn the election.”

Zaid also had something of an open casting call for whistleblowers on Twitter as Trump took office, writing that CIA employees should “come to” his law firm “to lawfully challenge” the new president.

Zaid publicly requested that celebrities Debra Messing, Nancy Sinatra, Cher, and Rob Reiner help promote his whistleblower law firm.