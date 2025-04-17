President Donald Trump rejected a $50 billion deal with Ukraine in exchange for weapons. He also refused to supply Kyiv with Patriot Air Defense Missiles and other weapons.

He wants peace, and Putin and Zelensky have been playing games. President Zelensky played games with another deal, the minerals deal, on multiple occasions. The last time he did it to humiliate the administration, Trump told him he would have big problems.

Before you read this, keep in mind that Germany and much of Europe want war with Russia despite the danger of a World War.

Since only the US produces Patriot missiles, and President Trump had already made it clear before taking office that he would no longer provide free aid to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now grasped at the last straw.

Using EU funding and frozen Russian assets, he wanted to buy hundreds of Patriot missiles from the US for a lot of money – each at a price of €5.5 million.

He said a total of $50 billion (€44 billion) was available for this purpose, he said three days ago. “Give us the package that includes both air defense and other related tools; we will pay for it,” Zelenskyy told Ukrainian media.

But apparently, the incumbent US President is so concerned about the so far fruitless negotiations with warmonger Vladimir Putin that he doesn’t even want to make money from Ukraine’s defense.

When asked by a reporter whether he wanted to sell Ukraine new anti-aircraft missiles, Trump replied at the White House: “You know, he always wants to buy missiles. But look, when you start a war, you should know that you can win that war. You can’t start a war against an enemy that’s 20 times bigger than you and then hope someone gives you missiles.”

With his words, Trump not only caused irritation because he once again seemed to confuse the perpetrators and victims of the Russian war of aggression – the decision also seemed economically contradictory. After all, arms exports would have meant significant revenue for the US economy.

“Apparently, the current US president is so concerned with the still fruitless negotiations with war criminal Vladimir Putin that he doesn’t even want to make money from Ukraine’s defense,” Bild writes.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Post

“The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, I had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President!

“| HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened. President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP,”

