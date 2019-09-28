President Trump Riles Up the “Democrat Savages”

President Trump riled up the savages for the weekend in only one tweet. He’s got them carrying on all over Twitter. He’s the right man for this job at this time since he knows how to handle savages running wild and loose through our constitution. It will be a lot worse for them when Attorney General Barr comes for their crazy leaders.

The GOP raised $13 million in small donations in the immediate aftermath of the release of the fake whistleblower report and Nancy’s, crazy Nancy’s, impeachment declaration. They thought they were scaring him and everyone who follows him, but no such luck!

TicToc guys. Truth and justice is coming for you savages.

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

Remember when the savage Jerry Nadler spoke against impeachment?

The hypocrisy is nothing short of staggering… exactly why most Americans hate career politicians pic.twitter.com/aWpsOKfahG — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 27, 2019

UKRAINE-TRUMP IS ALREADY BOMBING

Fresh off the Trump-Russia debacle, the lunatic Dems really think this is the fraudulent scandal that will take Trump down.

They are flipping mad about the tweet. They’re obsessed with identity politics as are all Marxist-Leninists. The Democrats, besides being angry, are terribly misinformed.

Savage is the horrible anguish and torture you inflicted on migrant children and their families. Brutal, calculating, evil torture. High crimes if ever there was any. HORRIBLE! — Candice Haight (@HaightCandice) September 28, 2019

This woman made a ridiculous, illogical statement.

He came for the Jews.

He came for the Blacks.

He came for the Women.

He came for the Muslims. The GOP won’t say anything because 99% of them aren’t any of those 4.#BigotInChief https://t.co/PfQRWxcRHv — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) September 28, 2019

Your bigotry is showing — celset (@celset2) September 28, 2019

Y’all know he threw those White ppl in as decoy so he could use the word, “savage.” Racist m×thaf×cka. pic.twitter.com/x8MZxWeaUs — Twin & her Hubs! (@CLE_SHONUFF) September 28, 2019

All of the statements were absurd.

It’s not working. The tweets are feeble. The investigation is moving swiftly. Your top people are exposed and will turn on you to save themselves. It will only get worse. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 28, 2019

I’d be happy if you called me a Savage, @realDonaldTrump. After all, I’m a savage defender of civil rights, LGBTQ equality, voting rights, affordable healthcare, the environment, a woman’s right to choose, and our democracy. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 28, 2019

Have a nice weekend, savages! From your friends, the Deplorables.