Trans Planned a Mass Shooting on Valentine’s Day

Police in Mooresville, Indiana, reportedly prevented a trans teenager from carrying out a mass shooting at the local high school on Valentine’s Day.

WLWT reports: “Trinity J. Shockley, an 18-year-old student at Mooresville High School, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, intimidation, and conspiracy to commit intimidation.”

The report adds: “According to court documents, officers stated Trinity is transgender and goes by the name Jamie.”

Police were alerted to the would-be shooter’s plan after someone submitted a tip to the “FBI’s Sandy Hook Tip Line,” which led them to Shockley’s Discord and Snapchat accounts.

On Discord, ShockleyOn Discord, Shockley reportedly wrote, “I’ve been planning this for a YEAR” and “I’m also buying a bulletproof vest.”’

Trinity was allegedly in love with Nicolas Cruz, the Parkland mass killer. He murdered 13 students and three adults in 2018. There has been a rash of transgender killers in the past few years.

The Indiana 18-year-old trans terror suspect who allegedly made plans to carry out a Valentine’s Day mass school sh—ting is Trinity Jamie Shockley, who used the trans name “Dex.” Shockley, a girl who recently began identifying as a trans boy, was obsessed with Nikolas Cruz, the… pic.twitter.com/t42znG5iFw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 14, 2025

