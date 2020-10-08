President Trump to host Rush Limbaugh’s show Friday as a virtual rally

As you have likely heard, the debate commission mandated that the next Trump-Biden debate would be virtual. President Trump wouldn’t do it and offered to delay the debate. Biden won’t accept that.

At this time, President Trump is planning a virtual rally of sorts and will host the Rush Limbaugh talk radio show this Friday.

That’s creative!

If you have questions for President Trump, submit them here, on this link.

The show is on 710 in NY from 12 to 3 EST.

Rush left a message for his millions of listeners, apologizing for not being able to be there — doctor’s orders — however, he did have a couple of quick items:

Number one. How incredible was Vice President Pence last night? He was stand-up-and-cheer outstanding. It was just… it was great.

And number two. I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history. Be sure to tune in. You don’t want to miss this. It will be special. And I am really looking forward to it.

Now, later today, folks, we’re gonna be posting more details on the Rush Limbaugh website and on the Rush Limbaugh Facebook page. So keep a sharp eye out there. And you know what? There’s gonna be a special in-box set up for you to send your questions for President Trump. So be thinking of things you’d like to ask him today, and then get ready for the largest virtual rally in radio history tomorrow.

Oh — and, folks, thank you again for all of your continued prayers. I am so moved by your support. You know that I know and believe that they work. And I cannot tell you how appreciative my family and I are for all of you