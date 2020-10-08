White House security head gravely ill with coronavirus

The White House announced in September that someone at the White House had Coronavirus but the person was not named. We now know the person’s name is Crede Bailey. He became ill before the Rose Garden event. No one knows how he caught the virus, but he wasn’t in contact with the President at that time. He works closely with the Secret Service.

He has been hospitalized since September 26, the day of the Rose Garden event, and is now reportedly gravely ill. Crede Bailey could have been the person who originally spread the virus and is the earliest known recent victim of the illness in the White House. That is conjecture.

Crede Bailey, the head of the White House security office, became sick with the coronavirus before the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event, I’m told. https://t.co/h6xtIOzCLD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 7, 2020