Ret. General tells Sen. Murphy “Why don’t you just be quiet” on Iran

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy accused President Trump of assassinating Soleimani “without congressional authorization” and potentially starting a massive regional war in the Middle East.
The President doesn’t need Congress’s authorization for this strike.
A CNN host asked Retired Maj. Gen. James Marks about Murphy’s comments. His immediate response was that he should “just be quiet.”
About the world becoming more dangerous because of the strike on Soleimani, he said, “When has it not?”
The General explained how this went down and how brazen Soleimani was in this attack.
Go to 01:45:
Retired Maj. Gen. James Marks emphasized the importance of killing Iran’s Qasem Soleimani and criticized Sen. Chris Murphy for questioning an airstrike without congressional approval: “What I would say to Sen. Murphy is ‘why don’t you just be quiet?'”https://t.co/0pnqHbxX5Z pic.twitter.com/USaoFO1smS
— New Day (@NewDay) January 3, 2020
Amen, who made Pelosi a Queen, Obama and Clinton invaded and bombed at will.
Senator Murphy is so incompetent that were he a military officer he would be fragged to save the lives of the troops. He is a big mouthed blow hard and I hope some veteran kicks him in his mini balls, (TWICE). Get the hell out of the Congress you nincompoop
lol. I love that response.
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy accused President Trump of assassinating Soleimani “without congressional authorization” …..someone needs to remind this dipsh*t about the murder of Qaddafi, the legitimate ruler of Libya that little operation that Obama and Hillary did giving air cover to the mob that did the deed. did the those two get congressional authorization first? NO THET DIDN’T so STFU Murpy!
The bottom line is if President Trump exerts the power of his office and wins, the Democrats will always criticize him and warmonger where possible. President Trump’s decisive actions are a threat to the group think of the communists in the House.
Also, Schiff and others didn’t have an opportunity to warn their terrorist pals to get out of the way of the attack, so their illegal foreign campaign contributions may have declined.