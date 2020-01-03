Ret. General tells Sen. Murphy “Why don’t you just be quiet” on Iran

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy accused President Trump of assassinating Soleimani “without congressional authorization” and potentially starting a massive regional war in the Middle East.

The President doesn’t need Congress’s authorization for this strike.

A CNN host asked Retired Maj. Gen. James Marks about Murphy’s comments. His immediate response was that he should “just be quiet.”

About the world becoming more dangerous because of the strike on Soleimani, he said, “When has it not?”

The General explained how this went down and how brazen Soleimani was in this attack.

Go to 01:45:

Retired Maj. Gen. James Marks emphasized the importance of killing Iran’s Qasem Soleimani and criticized Sen. Chris Murphy for questioning an airstrike without congressional approval: “What I would say to Sen. Murphy is ‘why don’t you just be quiet?'”https://t.co/0pnqHbxX5Z pic.twitter.com/USaoFO1smS — New Day (@NewDay) January 3, 2020