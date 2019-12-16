President Trump’s incredibly great week while Dems move to impeach him

While Democrats are screaming about impeaching the President over and over, the President is winning. His latest seeming success is a Phase I trade deal with China which will result in China buying billions of dollars in agricultural products in exchange for the President not adding punitive tariffs that were to go into effect yesterday.

Other successes this week include Pelosi finally approving the USMCA trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The President secured another $1.3 billion for the Wall with no progressive language limiting its use. He appointed his 50th federal judge — originalists all. The President signed an anti-Semitism Executive Order. The House approved the Space Force and federal government employees will get paid family leave. [We wonder about that last one because of the precedent it sets.]

President Trump also confirmed a new Food and Drug Administration chief.

The stock market is at a record high and the economy is booming.

Watch:

Impeachment has nothing to do with the Ukraine call. These people made up their minds they would impeach him for something and it didn’t matter what. It’s very unAmerican.

Kellyanne Conway: This is one of the most successful weeks of the Trump Presidencyhttps://t.co/6NisoGYUyK pic.twitter.com/Dmj7xVYhCy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2019