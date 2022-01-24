RFJ Jr.’s Fiery Speech at the Anti-Vax-Mandate Rally Was Memorable

Robert Kennedy Jr., the founder and chairman of Children’s Health Defense, is the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy, the late US Attorney General. He is an environmental lawyer with degrees from Harvard University (BA), the London School of Economics, the University of Virginia (JD), and Pace University (LLM), according to Wikipedia. Mr. Kennedy is Left on political issues but the issue of overreaching vaccine mandates reaches beyond party politics.

He delivered a fiery speech to the attendees of the DC anti-mandate rally this past weekend. The rally and speakers focused on Big Pharma, which are unaccountable and opaque.

YOU CAN’T SUE THESE CRIMINALS

“You cannot sue any company,” he said. “Any of these large multinational corporations that claim to be involved in countermeasures. No matter how reckless their behavior, no matter how negligent their conduct. No matter how grievous your injury.”

He went on to say that now they can’t be sued. “These are criminal companies, by the way. These are serial felons.”

“The four companies that make all four of our U.S. vaccines for the children’s program… have paid $35 billion in criminal penalties for hundreds of violations and damages in the last ten years,” he went on.

“These are the companies that gave us the opioid crisis,” he added. “That kills 56,000 children a year. More American kids every year than the Vietnam War killed in twenty years.”

“These are not good citizens,” he emphasized. “These are criminal enterprises.”

“And now you’re taking away any economic or legal incentive for them to behave?” he asked rhetorically. “What do you think they are going to do?”

“Do you think they’ve found Jesus, suddenly?” he went on. “And they’re going to take care of us and our children, they’re suddenly concerned with public health?”

“No,” he said.

“They took away due process rulemaking, they’ve taken away our right to be free of warrantless searches and seizures, this very intrusive track-and-trace surveillance, etcetera,” he went on.

“We are watching something now that I never believed that I would see in my lifetime,” RFK Jr. said. “I have read Orwell and Kafka and Aldous Huxley, this dystopian science fiction novels that someday the United States would be overtaken by fascism.”

“Fascism, incidentally, is defined… Mussolini defined it as the merger of state and corporate power,’” he added.

“And orchestrated by [demon] Tony Fauci,” he went on as the crowd booed loudly.

TURNKEY TOTALITARIANISM

“What we’re seeing today is what I call ‘turnkey totalitarianism,’” he continued. “They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before.”

“It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state from the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought, and to obliterate dissent. None of them have been able to do it,” he added.

“They didn’t have the technological capacity,” he noted. “Even in Hitler’s Germany you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. I visited in 1962 East Germany with my father. And met people who had climbed the wall and escaped. So, it was possible. Many died, surely. But it was possible.”

“Today, the mechanisms are being put in place,” he warned. “That will make it so that none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”

He spoke about the other demon, Bill Gates, and his 65,000 satellites. Mr. Kennedy predicted satellites, using 5G, in the near future watching our every move with digital currency to punish us and cut off our food supply. That got the Left wired, calling him a conspiracy nut.

Mr. Kennedy also said that once you have those vaccine passports, you lose every right you have.

RFK said, “It will make you a slave!”

“What do we do?” he asked. “We resist.”

Watch:

Related