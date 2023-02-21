Joe Biden took a train into Ukraine today from Poland to meet with Ukraine’s President Zelensky, and give him another $500 million tax dollars. He also discussed sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

The presidential peril in Ukraine is more like bad staging than Russian bombing. The only thing missing from this seemingly staged event is Hillary dodging sniper fire.

Biden and Zelensky just strolled along as the air raid sirens blared. So courageous. Only it’s not. A CNN reporter said there hadn’t been any sirens for five days.

👴🇺🇦🇺🇸Biden and Zelensky calmly walk around Kiev during the alarm,Holywood style. pic.twitter.com/OzRdum6iXW — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) February 20, 2023

Nothing for five days. Do you think this might have been staged?

IT WAS STAGED! CNN’s Alex Marquardt confirms there were no explosions that would have set off air sirens. Said the sirens started “right when President Biden was in the center of Kyiv.” pic.twitter.com/k4EJDFqHO8 — Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) February 20, 2023

If you think people aren’t falling for this, you only have to look at the media’s and bloggers’ reactions. Brian Kassenstein has more than 48,000 likes on this so far.

PHOTO OF THE DECADE! Nothing says “strong leader” more than President Biden sneaking into Kyiv on Presidents Day, to meet with President Zelensky in the midst of war. As air-raid sirens blared around them the two men stood firm and showed that Democracy will never fall to… https://t.co/aTINK8oWKg pic.twitter.com/idNQUCjHvs — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 20, 2023

Remember the danger Hillary dodged in Bosnia in 2008. Now that was peril. Later, Hillary claimed she “misspoke.”

