President’s unlikely allies in the fight to get children back to school

President Trump is pushing hard to get the children back to school, as he should. The children are mostly unaffected by the virus and there is no evidence they spread it.

He has a lot of unlikely allies.

THE LIBERAL ACTRESS

Liberal activist Angelina Jolie called for action on the issue of distance learning during a round-table event for UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. The special envoy for UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, warned that COVID-19 has caused disruptions to education that could leave lasting effects on children.

“Children in all countries are struggling with the effects of COVID-19. An entire generation of children have had their education severely disrupted — over a billion children worldwide,” Jolie, who was part of the virtual round-table on education for refugees, said on Monday.

She is afraid this will become permanent and is especially concerned about refugee children who miss school at a far greater rate than the rest of the population.

THE PEDIATRICIANS

There are many others who agree with the President, including pediatricians.

The NBC anchor in this clip didn’t expect pediatricians to unanimously agree that children had to “absolutely” send their kids back to school in the Fall, “without hesitation.”

Watch:

So here we have pediatricians unanimously saying they would “absolutely” send their kids back to school in the fall, “without hesitation.” Stick around for the befuddled anchor’s reaction, “They all said yes.” 🤣🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cVhg10sItq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2020