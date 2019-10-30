Priest denies communion to Joe Biden for violating church teachings

Op-Ed

The South Carolina Morning News reported that Father Robert E. Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church denied Joe Biden communion. The 2020 presidential candidate, an allegedly devout Catholic preaches and promotes aggressive pro-abortion beliefs.

Father Morey explained why he refused to offer him communion.

“Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that,” Morey told the South Carolina newspaper. “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

“As a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations,” Morey added. “I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.”

Joe Biden has not commented.

If the church doesn’t stand up for the unborn, they are cooperating with evil, by their religious teachings.

Meanwhile, in New York, Andrew Cuomo who cheers abortion at any time for any reason receives no such sanctions from Cardinal Dolan or any other prelates insofar as we know. All of these so-called Catholic leaders like Nancy Pelosi, John Kerry, the Kennedys, really need to be publicly sanctioned. Otherwise, they will continue to pretend abortions aren’t a problem for the religion. If abortion to the moment of birth for any reason doesn’t stir up sanctions, what will?

These violators of the church’s teachings need to pay the price.

It should matter when Catholics cast their vote.