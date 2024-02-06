The Leader That Hardcore Left Democrats Want Destroyed

By Monday, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele had 83% of the vote in his second presidential run, compared to 7% from his nearest competitor. He is El Salvador’s most popular president. Despite this, the most communistic of Democrats have banded together and demanded the Biden administration condemn Bukele and bring him in line.

Salvadorans voted on Sunday in elections expected to hand President Nayib Bukele a second term. He crushed gang violence that had paralyzed life in the poor Central American country.

WILDLY POPULAR

Bukele, 42, is the first Salvadoran president in almost a century to be re-elected.

Wildly popular, Bukele has campaigned on the success of his security strategy under which authorities suspended civil liberties to arrest more than 75,000 Salvadorans without charges. The detentions led to a sharp decline in nationwide murder rates and transformed a country of 6.3 million people that was once among the world’s most dangerous.

He threw the gangs into prison in large numbers. The gang situation in El Salvador was so serious that there really was no other way to do it. It’s going to be that way in the United States with the millions of criminals, terrorists, and potential foreign spies coming in.

The gangs are claiming that democracy is under attack, but in reality, gangs are under attack. They do claim Bukele is a dictator. Of course, he is not. People are freer now than they’ve been in many a decade.

He joked around on his profile on the social media platform X to say: “World’s coolest dictator.”

“There is still a huge amount to do, but step by step, we will resolve entire decades of looting and neglect,” Bukele wrote on X this week, tapping into voters’ discontent with former political parties.

Extreme poverty has doubled, and private investment has tumbled under Bukele—who plans to work on the economy in his second term.

THE US PUSH TO DESTROY HIM

Meanwhile, the communist contingent of the Democrat party is out to hurt him politically.

Suggesting he’s Hitlerian, a communistic group of Democrat lawmakers led by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) sent a letter to Blinken, according to a press release on Tuesday. It also features signatures from Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) and Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Jamie Raskin(D-Md.), Greg Casar (D-Texas), Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.).

“The State of Exception declared by President Bukele in March 2022 has provided the framework for tens of thousands of arrests without due process, including that of U.S. citizens, and has also served as a smokescreen for the targeted harassment of political opponents of the government, human rights defenders, environmental activists, and others,” the letter continues.

They want Biden to condemn Bukele, El Salvador’s most popular president. He’ll likely do it.

Anything that this group says is undemocratic.

We don’t know if innocents were caught up in the gang sweep he was compelled to do to eliminate the cartels, but we do know anything the hardcore leftist Democrats want can’t be good.

Still, there is cause for concern. Safety doesn’t eliminate rights, or the price becomes too high. Lincoln declared martial law during the Civil War and abandoned it when he felt he could. Is it the right thing to do – ever?

How did Nayib Bukele win so much of the El Salvadoran vote? Firstly, he made it safe by crushing the crime lords, jailing gang members en masse and enforcing the law to turn what was once the continent’s deadliest nation into the safest. He did what many said was impossible,… pic.twitter.com/uTGutp2uH4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2024

WE DON’T BELIEVE THE DEMOCRAT COMMUNISTS

Bukele is just 42 years old, is pro-God, pro-Patriotism, and has waged total war on gangs. We’ll see how it goes. We’re not sure yet.

NEW: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is set to obliterate the competition in El Salvador’s election, gathering over 80% of the votes so far (Reuters). Bukele is just 42 years old, is pro-God, pro-Patriotism and has waged total war on gangs. Here was a speech that Bukele gave… pic.twitter.com/NdSWCTSSY7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 5, 2024

