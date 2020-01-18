Prince Harry & Meghan are no longer called ‘royal highness’

According to the Associated Press, Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife will no longer use the titles, ‘royal highness,’ or receive public funds. They will repay the $2.3 million pounds spent by taxpayers to fix up their mansion near Windsor Castle.

The couple plan to live in Canada and Los Angeles for now, and are no longer working members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace released the following statement indicating their support and love for the couple:

NEW: Statement from Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace on Prince Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/dZkInat8Bl — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) January 18, 2020

Meanwhile, some in Canada don’t want them.

THEY CAN’T LIVE HERE

The Globe and Mail, Canada’s largest paper, published a scathing editorial claiming that the royal couple’s plan to move to Canada violates laws:

“In response to the sudden announcement of a vague and evolving plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan – to move to Canada while remaining part of the Royal Family, the Trudeau government’s response should be simple and succinct: No.”

“You are welcome to visit, but so long as you are senior royals, Canada cannot allow you to come to stay … It breaks an unspoken constitutional taboo.”

“Canada’s unique monarchy, and its delicate yet essential place in our constitutional system, means that a royal resident — the Prince is sixth in the line of succession — is not something that Canada can allow.”

“A royal living in this country does not accord with the long-standing nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown.

“Though Canada borrowed from Britain, it isn’t Britain and never was. And this country long ago took steps to make that unmistakably clear.”

“If you’re a senior member of our Royal Family, this country cannot become your home.”

Now they won’t be royal so that likely demolishes this argument. Unfortunately, they really want to live in LA, hang with the Obamas and Hollywood types, while blathering about progressive policies and talking about how racist and sexist we all are. One could easily see Meghan, a once-Grade D actress, running for office one day or starring in a politically-correct film.