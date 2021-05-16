The very real Great Reset



















Despite both Joe Biden and John Kerry coming out in support of The Great Reset, it is being dismissed in public as a conspiracy theory. It’s not, and it’s already happening.

It is a global agenda driven by the World Economic Forum. It will convert the Western World into a socialist dictatorship. It’s the EU for all, only much worse. It ends the sovereignty of nations.

On June 3, 2020, the World Economic Forum (WEF) published a press release entitled “The Great Reset: A Unique Twin Summit at the Beginning of 2021.”

The message below from the World Economic Forum is as written and we offer no opinion. The first copy was translated in Google from German to English and the second copy is in the original German. Definitely check out the map.

In case you think Biden’s Build Back Better slogan is original, think again. It’s The Great Reset slogan:

And here it comes – new laws to ensure the Great Reset agenda is implemented. This is what Tory voters have enabled. Led by the Queen. pic.twitter.com/zjW7K0usCc — Rainbow (@Rainbowandsteel) May 9, 2021

You decide:

“The Great Reset” will be the subject of a unique twin summit in January 2021, which will be convened by the World Economic Forum.

“The Big New Start” is an obligation to work together and urgently to lay the foundations of our economic and social system for a fairer, more sustainable and more resilient future.

It requires a new social contract that focuses on human dignity and social justice and in which social progress does not lag behind economic development.

The global health crisis has exposed longstanding ruptures in our economies and societies and created a social crisis that urgently requires decent and meaningful jobs.

The twin summit will take place both face-to-face and virtually, connecting important global government and business leaders in Davos with a global multi-stakeholder network in 400 cities around the world for a future-oriented dialogue led by the younger generation.

The announcement of the “Big New Start” will be made today at 2:30 pm Central European Summer Time during a virtual meeting of S.K.H. made to the Prince of Wales and Klaus Schwab and can be followed here.

Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2020 – “The Great Reset” will be the theme of a unique twin summit in January 2021 convened by the World Economic Forum. The 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will bring together world leaders from government, business and civil society as well as stakeholders from around the world in a unique configuration that includes both face-to-face and virtual dialogues.

“We only have one planet, and we know that climate change could be the next global catastrophe with even more dramatic consequences for humanity. We have to decarbonise the economy in the short remaining time window and bring our thinking and behavior back into harmony with nature bring “said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

“To secure our future and create prosperity, we must evolve our economic model and place people and the planet at the center of global value creation. If there is one crucial lesson to be learned from this crisis, it is that we are in nature must be at the center of our actions. We just can’t waste any more time, “said SKH the Prince of Wales.

“The Great Reset is a welcome realization that this human tragedy needs to be a wake-up call. We need to build more balanced, inclusive, and sustainable economies and societies that can cope with pandemics, climate change, and the many other global changes we are facing, are more resilient, “said António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations in New York.

A ‘great reset” is necessary to build a new social contract that honors the dignity of every human being, “added Schwab. “The global health crisis has exposed the lack of sustainability of our old system in terms of social cohesion, the lack of equal opportunities and inclusiveness. We cannot turn our backs on the grievances of racism and discrimination. We have to build our intergenerational responsibility into this new social contract to ensure that we meet young people’s expectations “.

“COVID-19 has accelerated our transition into the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We need to ensure that the emerging technologies in the digital, biological and physical world continue to put people first and serve society as a whole by unifying all allow fair access, “he said.

“This global pandemic has shown again how interconnected we are. We need to restore a functioning system of intelligent global cooperation that is structured to meet the challenges of the next 50 years. The ‘Great Reset’ will require us to all stakeholders of global society in a community with common interests, goals, and actions to integrate “, said Schwab.” We need a rethink, the transition from short-term to long-term thinking, the transition from shareholder capitalism to the responsibility of stakeholders. Environmental, social and good governance must be an appropriate part of corporate and government accountability, “he added.

This innovative summit will be a very different annual meeting, reflecting the spirit of the “Great New Start”. It will offer a unique opportunity to bring the most important global government and business leaders together in Davos in early 2021, but as part of a global multi-stakeholder summit driven by the younger generation. This will ensure that the “Big New Start” dialogue goes beyond the limits of traditional thinking and is truly forward-looking.

To this end, the World Economic Forum will bring together thousands of young people in more than 400 cities around the world (the “Global Shapers Community”) who will interact with leading figures in Davos through a powerful virtual hub network. Each of these hubs will have an open door policy to involve all interested citizens in this dialogue so that the annual meeting is open to all. In addition, global media and social media networks will mobilize millions of people and allow them to share their contributions while having access to the discussions at the annual meeting in Davos.

The announcement of the “big restart” was made by S.K.H. The Prince of Wales and Professor Schwab during a virtual meeting, followed by statements from UN Secretary-General António Guterres and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Their statements were supported by voices from all stakeholder groups in a global society, including Victoria Alonsoperez, founder and CEO of Chipsafer, Uruguay, and a Young Global Leader; Caroline Anstey, President and CEO of Pact, USA; Ajay S. Banga, Managing Director, Mastercard, USA; Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Brussels; Ma Jun, Chairman, Green Finance Committee, China Society for Finance and Banking, and member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China; Bernard Looney, Managing Director, bp, United Kingdom; Juliana Rotich, Venture Partner, Atlantica Ventures, Kenya; Bradford L. Smith, President, Microsoft, USA; and Nick Stern, Chair, Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, UK.

Ahead of the annual meeting, the forum will host a virtual episode, “The Great Reset Dialogues”. These dialogues are a joint initiative of the World Economic Forum and S. K. H. the Prince of Wales. “Big New Start” contributions will also be received via UpLink, the World Economic Forum’s digital platform, to collect innovations for the Sustainable Development Goals.

The following map shows the location of the hubs of the “Global Shapers Community” of the World Economic Forum: Over 420 hubs and 11,000 global shapers and alumni.

HERE IT IS IN THE ORIGINAL GERMAN

Adrian Monck, Public Engagement, World Economic Forum, public.affairs@weforum.org Freigegeben für Veröffentlichungen am Mittwoch

06:00 Genf/ 05:00 London/ 00:00 NYC/ 07:00 Nairobi/ 08:00 Dubai/ 12:00 Peking/ 13:00 Tokyo

The Great Reset: Ein einzigartiger Zwillingsgipfel zu Beginn des Jahres 2021

“The Great Reset”, oder auf Deutsch “Der Grosse Neustart”, wird das Thema eines einzigartigen Zwillingsgipfels im Januar 2021 sein, der vom Weltwirtschaftsforum einberufen wird.

“Der Grosse Neustart” ist eine Verpflichtung, gemeinsam und dringend die Grundlagen unseres Wirtschafts- und Sozialsystems für eine gerechtere, nachhaltigere und widerstandsfähigere Zukunft zu schaffen.

Er erfordert einen neuen Gesellschaftsvertrag, in dessen Mittelpunkt Menschenwürde und soziale Gerechtigkeit stehen und in dem der gesellschaftliche Fortschritt nicht hinter der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung zurückbleibt.

Die globale Gesundheitskrise hat langjährige Brüche in unseren Volkswirtschaften und Gesellschaften offengelegt und eine soziale Krise geschaffen, die dringend menschenwürdige und sinnvolle Arbeitsplätze erfordert.

Der Zwillingsgipfel wird sowohl persönlich als auch virtuell stattfinden und wichtige globale Regierungs- und Wirtschaftsführer in Davos mit einem globalen Multistakeholder-Netzwerk in 400 Städten auf der ganzen Welt für einen zukunftsorientierten, von der jungen Generation geführten Dialog verbinden.

Die Ankündigung des “Grossen Neustartes” wird heute um 14:30 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Sommerzeit während eines virtuellen Treffens von S.K.H. dem Prinzen von Wales und Klaus Schwab gemacht und kann hier verfolgt werden.

Genf, Schweiz, 3. Juni 2020 – “The Great Reset”, oder auf Deutsch “Der Grosse Neustart”, wird das Thema eines einzigartigen Zwillingsgipfels im Januar 2021 sein, der vom Weltwirtschaftsforum einberufen wird. Das 51. Jahrestreffen des Weltwirtschaftsforums wird weltweit führende Persönlichkeiten aus Regierung, Wirtschaft und Zivilgesellschaft sowie Stakeholder aus der ganzen Welt in einer einzigartigen Konfiguration zusammenbringen, die sowohl persönliche als auch virtuelle Dialoge umfasst.

“Wir haben nur einen Planeten, und wir wissen, dass der Klimawandel die nächste globale Katastrophe mit noch dramatischeren Folgen für die Menschheit sein könnte. Wir müssen die Wirtschaft in dem kurzen noch verbleibenden Zeitfenster dekarbonisieren und unser Denken und Verhalten wieder in Einklang mit der Natur bringen”, sagte Klaus Schwab, Gründer und geschäftsführender Vorsitzender des Weltwirtschaftsforums

“Um unsere Zukunft zu sichern und Wohlstand zu schaffen, müssen wir unser Wirtschaftsmodell weiterentwickeln und die Menschen und den Planeten in den Mittelpunkt der globalen Wertschöpfung stellen. Wenn es eine entscheidende Lektion aus dieser Krise zu lernen gibt, dann die, dass wir die Natur in den Mittelpunkt unseres Handelns stellen müssen. Wir dürfen einfach nicht noch mehr Zeit verschwenden”, sagte S.K.H. der Prinz von Wales.

“Der “Great Reset” ist eine willkommene Erkenntnis, dass diese menschliche Tragödie ein Weckruf sein muss. Wir müssen ausgeglichenere, integrativere und nachhaltigere Volkswirtschaften und Gesellschaften aufbauen, die angesichts von Pandemien, Klimawandel und den vielen anderen globalen Veränderungen, mit denen wir konfrontiert sind, widerstandsfähiger sind”, sagte António Guterres, Generalsekretär der Vereinten Nationen in New York.

“Ein “Great Reset” ist notwendig, um einen neuen Gesellschaftsvertrag aufzubauen, der die Würde jedes Menschen ehrt”, fügte Schwab hinzu. “Die globale Gesundheitskrise hat die fehlende Nachhaltigkeit unseres alten Systems in Bezug auf den sozialen Zusammenhalt, den Mangel an Chancengleichheit und Inklusivität offengelegt. Auch können wir den Missständen von Rassismus und Diskriminierung nicht den Rücken kehren. Wir müssen in diesen neuen Gesellschaftsvertrag unsere generationenübergreifende Verantwortung einbauen, um sicherzustellen, dass wir den Erwartungen der jungen Menschen gerecht werden”.

“COVID-19 hat unseren Übergang in das Zeitalter der Vierten Industriellen Revolution beschleunigt. Wir müssen sicherstellen, dass die neuen Technologien in der digitalen, biologischen und physischen Welt weiterhin den Menschen in den Mittelpunkt stellen und der Gesellschaft als Ganzes dienen, indem sie allen einen fairen Zugang ermöglichen”, sagte er.

“Diese globale Pandemie hat auch wieder gezeigt, wie sehr wir miteinander vernetzt sind. Wir müssen ein funktionierendes System intelligenter globaler Zusammenarbeit wiederherstellen, das strukturiert ist, um die Herausforderungen der nächsten 50 Jahre zu bewältigen. Der “Great Reset” wird von uns verlangen, alle Stakeholder der globalen Gesellschaft in eine Gemeinschaft mit gemeinsamen Interessen, Zielen und Handlungen

zu integrieren”, sagte Schwab. “Wir brauchen ein Umdenken, den Übergang vom kurzfristigen zum langfristigen Denken, den Übergang vom Aktionärskapitalismus zur Verantwortung der Stakeholder. Ökologische, soziale und Good Governance müssen ein angemessener Teil der Rechenschaftspflicht von Unternehmen und Regierungen darstellen”, fügte er hinzu.

Dieser innovative Gipfel wird ein ganz anderes Jahrestreffen sein, das den Geist des “Grossen Neustartes” widerspiegelt. Er wird Anfang 2021 eine einzigartige Gelegenheit bieten, die bedeutendsten globalen Regierungs- und Wirtschaftsführer in Davos zusammenzubringen, jedoch im Rahmen eines globalen Multistakeholder-Gipfels, der von der jüngeren Generation vorangetrieben wird. Dies wird sicherstellen, dass der Dialog über den “Grossen Neustart” über die Grenzen des traditionellen Denkens hinausgeht und wirklich zukunftsorientiert ist.

Zu diesem Zweck wird das Weltwirtschaftsforum Tausende junger Menschen in mehr als 400 Städten auf der ganzen Welt (die “Global Shapers Community”) zusammenbringen, die über ein leistungsfähiges virtuelles Hub- Netzwerk mit den führenden Persönlichkeiten in Davos interagieren werden. Jeder dieser Hubs wird eine Politik der offenen Tür verfolgen, um alle interessierten Bürger in diesen Dialog einzubinden, so dass das Jahrestreffen für alle offen ist. Darüber hinaus werden globale Medien und soziale Mediennetzwerke Millionen von Menschen mobilisieren und es ihnen ermöglichen, ihre Beiträge zu teilen und gleichzeitig Zugang zu den Diskussionen der Jahresversammlung in Davos zu erhalten.

Die Ankündigung des “Grossen Neustartes” wurde von S.K.H. The Prince of Wales und Professor Schwab während eines virtuellen Treffens gemacht, gefolgt von Erklärungen des UN-Generalsekretärs António Guterres und der geschäftsführenden Direktorin des IWF Kristalina Georgieva.

Ihre Aussagen wurden von Stimmen aus allen Stakeholdergruppen der Weltgesellschaft unterstützt, darunter Victoria Alonsoperez, Gründerin und Geschäftsführerin von Chipsafer, Uruguay, und ein Young Global Leader; Caroline Anstey, Präsidentin und Geschäftsführerin von Pact, USA; Ajay S. Banga, Geschäftsführer, Mastercard, USA; Sharan Burrow, Generalsekretärin, Internationaler Gewerkschaftsbund (IGB), Brüssel; Ma Jun, Vorsitzender, Green Finance Committee, China Society for Finance and Banking, und Mitglied des Geldpolitischen Ausschusses der People’s Bank of China; Bernard Looney, Geschäftsführer, bp, Vereinigtes Königreich; Juliana Rotich, Venture Partner, Atlantica Ventures, Kenia; Bradford L. Smith, Präsident, Microsoft, USA; und Nick Stern, Vorsitzender, Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, Vereinigtes Königreich.

Im Vorfeld des Jahrestreffens wird das Forum eine virtuelle Folge, “The Great Reset Dialogues”, veranstalten. Diese Dialoge sind eine gemeinsame Initiative des Weltwirtschaftsforums und von S. K. H. dem Prinzen von Wales. Beiträge zum “Grossen Neustart” werden auch über UpLink, die digitale Plattform des Weltwirtschaftsforums, empfangen, um Innovationen für die Nachhaltigen Entwicklungsziele zusammenzutragen.

Die nachfolgende Karte zeigt die Lage der Hubs der “Global Shapers Community” des Weltwirtchaftsforums: Über 420 Hubs und 11’000 Global Shapers und Alumni.



