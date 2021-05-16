Royal aides want Harry & Meghan to give up their titles after Harry insulted his family again



















Royal aides want Harry and Meghan to give up their titles, especially after the latest attack on Prince Charles’s parenting and that of the Queen and Prince Philip.

The aides said there is a growing sense of “bewilderment and betrayal” as the couple continues their assault on the Royal family when Prince Philip is only recently in his grave.

Harry recently criticized his father’s parenting, and by implication the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip.

“People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave,” said one aide. “To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful.”

It is bewildering why they would keep their titles since they hate the system so much.

“The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasizing that he’s no different than anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain. There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn’t have the titles.”

Another source said: “They should put the titles into abeyance, so they still exist but are not used like they agreed to do with their HRHs.”

“They should just become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse to do that, they have to explain why not.”

About his father, Harry said, “He’s treated me the way he was treated.” Harry claims he moved the family to LA to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” passed on from Charles, the Queen, and Philip – and “wanted to quit as royal in his early 20s” because of “what it did to mum.”

Look what Harry’s doing to the Queen, his father, and his brother. His brother lost his mother too, and he is happy within the institution. Why ruin it for him?

The Duke of Sussex compared growing up under the scrutiny of the U.K. press to both “‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo.”

I’m sorry but it’s hard for me to see Harry as a victim. It’s terrible he lost his mother, but he is no victim.

Prince Charles was asked by a BBC reporter today about his relationship with Prince Harry following his son’s latest broadside.

He didn’t answer and got on with the job in hand – a visit to BCB International, which makes protective, medical and defence equipment, in Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/B6S41YxqHN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 14, 2021

We don’t like globalists and totalitarians like royalty but from a family perspective, he’s a bit of a brat.

HE ALSO CALLED OUR FIRST AMENDMENT “BONKERS”

In March Harry was given a role at international nonprofit the Aspen Institute, where he serves on the ‘Commission on Information Disorder.’ He’s working on a six-month study on how inaccurate information spreads across the country. And it was that subject of misinformation the prince chose to turn his guns on in the interview, criticizing the free speech provisions in the Bill of Rights, telling Shephard:

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers. I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

I think Harry’s BONKERS.

Related

















