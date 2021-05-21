Prince William responds to the tragic effects of deceitful Bashir interview



















A BBC journalist lied to secure his bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana. It was in that interview that Diana famously told reporter Martin Bashir about cheating in her marriage and her struggles with mental health.

The BBC commissioned the independent investigation. They apologized after its findings were made public.

The report came out Thursday. A former top U.K. judge Lord John Dyson said Bashir “deceived and induced” Diana’s brother Earl Spencer into arranging a meeting with the late royal.

“By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, Mr. Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview. This behavior was in serious breach of the 1993 edition of the BBC’s Producer Guidelines on straight dealing,” the report states.

Prince William came out with a very strong statement which you can watch below. He said the deceit fed the paranoia and caused a wider division between his parents.

It was a devastating interview for the Royal Family. It caused tremendous damage to more than just her relationship with her husband.

“What saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived,” the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement. “She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions. In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”

Why is the BBC still in business?

William is strong and has been through a lot.

Watch:

A statement on today’s report of The Dyson Investigation pic.twitter.com/uS62CNwiI8 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

