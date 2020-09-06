Privileged white girl & comrades cause $100,000 in damages

A wealthy New York City college student was arrested after causing $100,000 in damages.

Clara Kraebber, 20, was one of eight Black Lives Matter rioters who rampaged through Manhattan on Friday night.

The media called it a ‘protest’ for Daniel Prude who died in police custody two months ago.

A student at Rice, she is the daughter of an East Side architect and a psychiatrist who teaches at Columbia. He needs to work on his daughter.

Of the eight arrested, five were men and two were women. Two of the arrests are from out of state, including one from Portland, Oregon, and one from Iowa.

The family in 2016 purchased a $1.8 million apartment on the Upper East Side, and also owns a home with four fireplaces in Connecticut.

“I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter. How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse?” one law enforcement source told the Post.

This isn’t unusual. Many of these nasty youths are college kids from wealthy families. This is truly white privilege.

Video of antifa rioters in Manhattan yesterday smashing up property and businesses. The riot was co-organized by antifa group @RevAbolitionNY: pic.twitter.com/cKZpYYxTQL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020