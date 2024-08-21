New Video Has Crooks Strolling Around the Venue at 4:26

We just found out a Butler police SWAT officer shot Crooks’s rifle out of his hands, and it knocked him down. The Secret Service allegedly spotted Crooks on the roof 26 seconds before the first shot but possibly had to wait for permission to shoot. This is to the best of our knowledge so far.

The story we heard about killer Thomas Crooks disappearing for hours after first entering the venue also wasn’t true. Crooks was wandering around at least some of the time. He was caught on film.

The footage, recorded by Joe Tomko, owner of Iron Clad USA, at 4:26 pm on July 13, marked the earliest confirmed sighting of Crooks at the rally. Tomko told the Daily Mail that he didn’t know he captured Crooks on camera until looking through the footage a week later.

“I was having breakfast with my parents, and my father asked me if I ever looked through all my footage from that day,” Tomko told the outlet.

“So I watched it all late in the evening and just about jumped out of my skin [when I saw him]. I was in such disbelief.”

I don’t know if the man walking in front of Crooks is involved. This is 4:26. The shooting was at 6:11.

It’s amazing how casual this psycho is. He’s just walking around like nothing is happening, but he plans to kill a former president and knows he will likely be killed in under two hours.

Who is this man walking in front of Thomas Matthew Crooks? pic.twitter.com/NkMjMLZXFa — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) August 20, 2024

Thomas Crooks just wandering around before assassinat!on attempt When and Where was his gun stashed? pic.twitter.com/msrYOvRJeV — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) August 20, 2024