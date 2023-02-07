Pro-Trump Meme-Maker Faces 10 Years in Prison for Hillary Joke Ads

A conservative Florida man was arrested in January 2021 for Twitter posts from September to November 2016. Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, 31, an influencer from West Palm Beach, was accused of using social media platforms to disseminate misinformation designed to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote.

Revolver News said he used the name Ricky Vaughn after the Charlie Sheen character in Major League, and he was very popular.

Mr. Mackey used social media to send out fake humorous tweets telling supporters to vote via text or social media.

He apparently sent one with a picture of a black woman. The DoJ said 4900 people voted by text but never presented the evidence insofar as we know.

The media called Mr. Mackey a racist, anti-Semite, and white nationalist – the usual smears. The smears are irrelevant. What matters is he was funny, clearly joking, and a successful, self-appointed Donald Trump influencer. Then he and his friends were arrested for making funny memes.

Mackey faces ten years in federal prison for making hysterical memes. The DoJ argued that with Hillary in the ad, it looked legitimate. His meme-maker friends were also arrested.

A Florida conservative was just arrested by the FBI for a meme he posted in 2016 https://t.co/ijxB719RSL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2021



Some people might not have gotten the jokes, but last we knew, it wasn’t illegal if people fall for jokes.

The DoJ is a terrifying organization!

On February 3rd, a judge ordered the DoJ to release him on bail.

Obviously, this is an incredibly important First Amendment case. Mackey is going on trial soon. He has a meme defense fund.

Using Hillary for his jokes was probably his biggest mistake. Hillary likely blames Mackey for losing the election. She had a very long list of people she blamed.

