Produce Price Index Signals Inflation Pressures Growing

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

According to the New York Post, wholesale prices in the United States accelerated again in February. It is a sign that inflation pressures in the economy are high and hot.

Shocker! The Oval Office resident didn’t solve the inflation problem.

The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer price index—which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers—rose 0.6% from January to February, up from 0.3% the previous month.

Measured year over year, producer prices rose by 1.6% in February, the most since last September.

The figures could present a challenge for the Fed, which meets next week and is counting on cooling inflation as it considers when to cut its benchmark interest rate, now at a 23-year high.

The Fed raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023 to fight high inflation.

With surging PPI inflation, there’s also room to worry that consumer inflation will increase in the months ahead as summer begins, as producers pass along chronically high costs to end-use consumers, writes Townhall‘s Spencer Brown.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments