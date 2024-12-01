John Bolton Labels Kash Patel the Soviet Secret Police

Sen. Bill Haggerty is pushing for Kash Patel’s appointment because he is exactly what we need to clean up the FBI. At the same time, John Bolton is comparing Kash Patel to Lavrentiy Beria, the feared chief of the Soviet secret police.

Senator Haggerty Explained Why We Need Kash Patel

“I’ve encouraged President Trump to bring Kash Patel to the table for precisely this reason,” Haggerty said. “Unlike Jake, I understand his resistance to talk about Kash, but I’m more than happy to talk about him.

“He represents the type of change that we need to see in the FBI. If you think about the failures of background checks that have taken place, how could we have somebody like Colin Kahl who tweeted out classified information? I went to the FBI myself.

“They ignored me. Basically, he was confirmed on a party-line vote in the US Senate, with Kamala Harris breaking the tie to put this person, who should not even have a security clearance, in the third most powerful position at DOD.

“You’ve got Rob Malley. I don’t know how he cleared an FBI check. He’s now under investigation for his ties to the Iranian influence regime that worked with him and for him.

“Ariane Tabatabai, who is still at the DoD, should never clear an FBI background check.

“This entire agency needs to be cleaned out. It’s not doing its job. And if you look at what happened, the politicization that took place back in 2016 when senior leaders of the FBI collaborated and inspired to try to keep President Trump out of office, and then when he came into office, they put together this fake Russiagate investigation that hindered the Trump administration of the first several years.

“Look at 2020. Look at what happened there with the fake Hunter Biden story that the FBI leadership worked together with big tech to censor the Hunter Biden laptop that allowed President Biden to basically fool the American public to come into office.

“There are serious problems at the FBI; the American public knows it; they expect to see sweeping change. And Kash Patel is just the type of person to do it.”

Watch:

Sen. Bill Hagerty says Kash Patel is EXACTLY the type of change we need at the FBI: “There are serious problems at the FBI. The American public knows it. They expect to see sweeping change and Kash Patel is just the type of person to do it.” pic.twitter.com/WK7kzd9rP6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2024

Bolton Is Crossing a Red Line

At the same time, forces are marshaling against Kash Patel. John Bolton, a warmongering, failed National Security Advisor, wants the Senate to reject Kash Patel 100-0.

He compared Kash to the Soviet Secret Police.

“Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be his Lavrentiy Beria,” Bolton said in a statement to NBC News’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday. “Fortunately, the FBI is not the NKVD. The Senate should reject this nomination 100-0.”

I am offering my opinion here. Bolton is a serious disappointment and a really bad operative for the globalists.

Elon Musk said it is MAGA’s line in the sand. Any Senator who does not approve Kash Patel will face primaries.

BREAKING: Elon Musk confirms that Kash Patel is MAGA’s “line in the sand” and that GOP senators will face political challenges if they do not vote to confirm him for FBI director. pic.twitter.com/3LTbwXCb4n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 1, 2024

