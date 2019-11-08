Prof who fled communism flees Columbia over “full blown communism”

A Romania-born academic recently left his tenured position at Columbia University because the Ivy League school is “on its way toward full blown communism,” according to a Romanian TV interview translated by a Romanian-American immigrant.

Prof. Andrei Serban, an award-winning director, complained about the increasing social justice demands he faced in the theater department in the interview, which aired on Romania’s TVR1 Oct. 26., The College Fix reported.

THE INCIDENTS THAT DROVE HIM OUT

He used the transgender issue as an example. The college declared their unwillingness to fill one retiring professor’s position with a heterosexual white male. They wanted a female and preferably someone who was gay.

The dean of the art school told Mr. Serban and the other professors in the department that there were “too many white professors, too many heterosexual men,” and that it would be best to hire a minority or a woman, or a gay man.

The professor says that he then asked if they could choose a straight white male if the most qualified candidate happened to be so, and was promptly told that they could not. “I felt like I was living under communism again,” he said.

The TV host was incredulous during the interview that the American colleges were becoming communist.

Serban fled communism.

A second incident involving a male-to-female transgender student was the final impetus for Serban to resign, according to the translated video.

While reviewing applicants to the theater school, the transgender student prepared Juliet’s monologue from “Romeo and Juliet.”

She said as much and was met with displeasure. That is when he decided to resign out of principle. There were too many social justice [communist] demands. Too much political correctness.

Professor Andrei Serban is one of the world’s best theater directors, a multiple award winner, an internationally acclaimed professional, born in communist Romania and escaped to the US in 1969.

THIS IS THE MAN WHO TRANSLATED THE INTERVIEW

