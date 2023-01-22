Professor Biden Celebrates His Two Years Destroying the World

Professor Joe Biden on Friday celebrated two years of utter destruction as president. The celebration took place during the Mayors Winter Meeting. He’s not only destroying the United States and all that we stand for, but he’s also destroying Ukraine and the entire West.

Biden lied brazenly about how he improved the economy. He bragged about how he ‘cut the deficit,’ another lie. [The cut to the deficit was because the COVID money lapsed.]

Then he told a familiar lie about being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. His lying is farcical at this point.

“I was professor at the University and things were going fine,” Biden said. He was never a professor. He gave some speeches. Even before the brain damage, he was not smart or honest. No one could hire him as a professor.

Joe Biden once again claims he was a professor at UPenn after leaving office as VP, which is still not a thing he ever did.

pic.twitter.com/87YpqLRsaj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2023

