Ron Klain’s Beating It Out of the WH as More Secret Docs Are Found

Media reports that Chief of Staff Ron Klain is expected to resign and at the same time, a search of the Biden Wilmington home turned up six more classified documents. If there is a connection, we cannot say. What we can say is Democrats are ready to cut Biden loose by 2024

Ron Klain is Biden’s most important advisor, and he’s getting out of dodge.

The DOJ searched the Biden Wilmington home on Friday, Fox News reports.

The search went on from 9:45 am to 10:30 pm. They searched every area. Perhaps they did it because of the news that Hunter was living there with the documents while paying his father $50,000 a month in rent, or is it laundered money?

“At the outset of this matter, the President directed his personal attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice,” Bauer said. “Accordingly, having previously identified and reported to DOJ a small number of documents with classification markings at the President’s Wilmington home, and in the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to provide prompt access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material.”

They should arrest Biden while they’re at it for breaking all of our immigration laws. These document violations are the least of his violations.

A box labeled “important docs + photos” was seen on a table at President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home, where classified documents were recently found, according to a report.

According to the New York Post, an undated picture of the box was discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop. It pre-dates Biden’s presidency.

The discovery comes after classified documents were found at Biden’s Wilmington residence as well as his private office at the Penn Biden Center.

Since some of Biden’s stolen documents were in Delaware Chinatown for six months, how many did the Chinese communists get? Just wondering.

J.D. Rucker writes, “Where are all the journalists and Hollywood snowflakes who railed against documents President Trump declassified and secured at Mar-a-Lago? This Biden mess really could be the end for the worst presidency in modern history.”

Good question, and as far as the presidency, they definitely don’t want him past 2024. Sooner would be better, but look at his replacement.

Related