Terrifying Massive Russian Offensive Is Imminent

The threatened massive offensive by Russia in Ukraine appears to be close, probably within weeks. That has always been the plan. Russia has captured Solidar and they are going with the next logical step for them. Russians are capturing villages on their way to the grand offensive.

Russia and Ukraine have both amassed “significant forces” in the key area of Zaporizhzhia, but the conflict there appears to be deadlocked, according to the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense (MOD).

According to Yahoo News, Ukraine is faced with a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.

The encirclement is coming from the north over Belarus territory, from Russian-controlled territory in the East of Ukraine, and the south where the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and nearby cities of Melitopol and Zaporizhzhia are now also under Russian control.

“Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin was preparing for a fresh advance which could begin as soon as February. The assault would come from the north, over the Belarusian border, from the Russian strongholds in the east of Ukraine, and from the south, where the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea was seized by Vladimir Putin’s forces in 2014 and nearby cities of Melitopol and Zaporizhzhia are now also under Russian control.”

“They are coming from all directions, with three lines of fighting: criminals, private contractors, and regular forces. Their goals are to get rid of their criminals, to test and train their contractors,” Umerov added.

The US believes that Ukraine should “refocus” on preparations for a new offensive, suggesting fierce battles for the eastern city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) may be “hampering” Kiev, according to multiple news outlets, citing a senior US official.

In other words, the US is telling Zelensky to pull out. The US doesn’t see Ukrainians coming out of it without disastrous results. So far, Zelensky won’t do it.

THREATS OF NUCLEAR WAR

This comes just days after a Putin loyalist ramped up the “nuclear war” talk.

CNN reports that Medvedev is talking about nuclear war. Russians have said that if they feel threatened existentially, they will go nuclear. They already see themselves in a hot war with the US and NATO (NATO is the US).

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and a key ally of President Vladimir Putin, warned on Thursday that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could lead to nuclear conflict.

“The loss of a nuclear power in a conventional war can provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war,” Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post. “Nuclear powers do not lose major conflicts on which their fate depends.

Leftist Noam Chomsky thinks we’re headed for midnight on the Doomsday Clock. I don’t have much in common with Chomsky except the healthy fear of nuclear war.

The US is paying for everything in Ukraine and keeping them artificially afloat. Europe is no longer contributing much.

Even if it doesn’t lead to nuclear war, it’s terrifying to think of what Ukraine faces. The Ukrainian people are potentially up against tragedy. Col. MacGregor thinks it’s inevitable because the US won’t accept anything but the complete humiliation of Russia. Germany and France admitted the deal they worked on with Russia (Minsk 2) was only to give Ukraine time to build an army. Putin has no one to talk to about ending this war.

