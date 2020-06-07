NYC man who threatened to burn down Jewish area charged with terroristic threat

We published this yesterday and were convinced the man was empowered and would get away with it. But, maybe not. Ace Burns, aka Israel Burns, said on live TV, that unless De Blasio or Cuomo come out and speak with their group his next stop would be the Diamond District. He would have his gasoline with him. The Diamond District is a Jewish area.

“Today, I’m giving a demonstration from Barclay’s Center at 6 p.m. to City Hall, and that’s the first stop — and we’re hoping [Mayor] De Blasio and [Gov.] Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction,” Burns told Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

“But if they don’t, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District,” he said, referring to a block on Manhattan’s 47th Street known for jewelry shops. “And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap. So, we’re giving them a chance right now to do the right thing.”

If this man was aligned with a Republican protest instead of a Democrat one, his grotesquely anti-Semitic threat would be the top news story in the country right now https://t.co/wYrQ2pHiQ5 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 6, 2020

The NYPD took him in to be interviewed on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was then charged with one count each of making terroristic threats, aggravated harassment, and false reporting, NYPD said. He is now at central booking and has not been released.

It’s amazing he hasn’t been released yet.