Profound Evil at the DOJ As They Arrest Pro-Life Protesters as Felons

After the broad condemnation of the DOJ for arresting pro-life activist Mark Houck, the Justice Department has charged eleven more pro-life activists with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for blocking the entrance of an abortion clinic in 2021.

The DOJ has not pursued or charged anti-pro-life radicals for firebombing pregnancy centers. The vicious, threatening protesters outside Justice’s homes were not arrested although they broke the law.

All were charged with FACE Act violations stemming from their 2021 “blockade” of an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. This blockade was peaceful, pro-life activist AJ Hurley told The Daily Signal on Wednesday evening.

The FACE Act is an absurd law that Democrats conjured up to punish anyone who dares protest an abortion facility, no matter how peaceful.

In a Wednesday press release, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee announced that Chester Gallagher, 73, of Lebanon, Tennessee; Heather Idoni, 58, of Michigan; Calvin Zastrow, 57, of Michigan; Caroline Davis, 24, of Michigan; Coleman Boyd, 51, of Bolton, Mississippi; Dennis Green, 56, of Cumberland, Virginia; and Paul Vaughn, 55, of Centerville, Tennessee, are charged with “conspiracy against rights secured by the FACE Act, and committing FACE Act violations.”

Eva Edl, 87, of Aiken of South Carolina; Eva Zastro, 24, of Dover, Arkansas; James Zastro, 25, of Eldon, Missouri; and Paul Place, 24, of Centerville, Tennessee, are all charged with committing FACE Act violations as well, the DOJ release said.

Agents raided Gallagher’s home with guns drawn.

