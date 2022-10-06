Poland Is in Talks to Put Nukes on Polish Soil

Poland’s been war-prone lately and now wants to have nuclear weapons on Polish soil. That’s like Russia putting nuclear weapons in Cuba. It would serve no purpose except to increase the risk of nuclear war.

According to news reports, Poland is in talks with the US about joining the NATO nuclear sharing program, said Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“There is always the opportunity to participate in nuclear sharing. We have spoken to US leaders about whether the US is considering such a possibility. The topic is open,” the president said in an interview with the daily Gazeta Polska.

We like Polish people, but they shouldn’t have nukes on Russia’s border. It serves no good purpose.

Why are we endlessly poking the bear? No one is calling for peace, no one.

Unfortunately, Biden’s team will likely agree to it. They’re very weak in foreign affairs.

BREAKING NEWS: The President of Poland announced he is in talks right now to potentially allow NATO to put Nuclear weapons on Polish soil in an effort to deter Russia. Stay tuned for more on this story. https://t.co/qXVORUV97z pic.twitter.com/eLviLbbcQS — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 5, 2022

In more bad war news, the UK might have boots on the ground in Ukraine. That puts NATO in a direct war with Russia.

David Petraeus, de facto US government spokesman, describes the "enormous amount of coordination" the US is undertaking "behind the scenes" in Ukraine, which "has maybe not been fully visible" to the public — including "some of our closest allies [UK] with boots on the ground" pic.twitter.com/49KM69FgWR — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 5, 2022

