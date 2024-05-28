Prominent Attorneys: They’re Making Up a Crime As They Go Along

Former US Attorney Andy McCarthy said he has never seen anything like this. He called it “extraordinary.” As they “are on the verge of closing arguments,” they “still don’t have definity of what the crime is.” Mr. Trump didn’t have notice of what the crime was, and it’s not clear what he did. McCarthy added, “It’s like they are making up a crime as they go along.”

The judge took a week off so the jury would forget what happened.

Jonathan Turley expects a hung jury even with corrupt instructions to the jury.

Watch:

Andy McCarthy: “They are making up a crime as they go along.” Question posed from Jonathan Turley to the jurors:

“Some of you hate this defendant but is it enough…is it enough to hate someone and ignore the lack of evidence, the lack of a well-defined crime?” pic.twitter.com/uorwPxCtcG — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) May 28, 2024

Jonathan Turley is brutal on the judge here as he calls him biased with layers of reversible errors:

Law professor Jonathan Turley is brutal with Judge Juan Merchan’s handling of the Trump trial: pic.twitter.com/5LCIcg7zZa — Josh Dunlap ULTRA-MAGA (@JDunlap1974) May 27, 2024

