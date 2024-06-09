Thomas Massie on How to Keep Bannon Out of Prison

Rep. Thomas Massie told Speaker Johnson there is a way to keep Steve Bannon out of prison. He suggested they rescind the congressional subpoena for Steve Bannon and officially repudiate the J6 Committee by a vote of Congress.

.@SpeakerJohnson, why don’t we rescind the Congressional subpoena for Steve Bannon and officially repudiate the J6 committee by a vote of Congress? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 7, 2024

An X user asked Rep. Massie why he didn’t tell Speaker Johnson instead of posting. This is his response:

#1. He’s not going to do it just because it’s a good idea. He has to hear from Americans. You can stay on the couch; just pick up your phone and dial.

#2. We only worked in DC for three days this week. Johnson canceled today because Pelosi asked him to due to the D-day anniversary.

Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, who served as Donald Trump’s aides, believe the Committee was illegitimate. They believe the J6 Committee’s request for documents and testimony violated Executive Privilege.

There are no House of Representative rules justifying the J6 Committee. Most Republicans see it as illegitimate because the Minority Leader was not allowed to seat his preferred members, and the minority was silenced. In fact, Nancy Pelosi sat two Trump-hating Republicans.

The J6 Committee ignored all the rules, including Executive Privilege. They did not allow due process; the only goal was to get Donald Trump and his allies.

We need to flood Speaker Johnson’s office with calls on Monday.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s website

Contact 568 Cannon House Office Building

(202) 225-2777

Most people see Speaker Johnson as a sellout who won’t do it. We are devoid of leaders.

NO ONE ABOVE THE LAW EXCEPT DEMOCRATS

Hillary Clinton can BleachBit her computers, and her personnel don’t bother responding to the congressional subpoenas – that’s ok.

Garland said he doesn’t have to respond to illegitimate congressional subpoenas, but Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon do??? There’s your two-tier system.

Here is Merrick Garland telling reporters he doesn’t need to respond to Congressional subpoenas he decides are not legitimate He is currently throwing Steve Bannon behind bars for not responding to the J6 Committee subpoena pic.twitter.com/TkERrE4vhR — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 6, 2024

Here is Hunter walking out, not complying with a subpoena.

Democrats Are Sending Steve Bannon To Prison On July 1st For Ignoring A Congressional Subpoena FLASHBACK: Here is Hunter Biden walking out and NOT COMPLYING WITH A CONGRESSIONAL SUBPOENA to sit for a closed-door deposition. No arrest. America’s Two-Tier Justice System pic.twitter.com/SU5ESNjlS4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 6, 2024

Related