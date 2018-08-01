Prominent Legal Expert Explains Why Manafort Faces 305 Years in Jail

Paul Manafort’s trial for alleged tax evasion and bank fraud began on Monday. He faces 305 years in prison, a punishment that is far out of proportion to the alleged crimes.

He is currently in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, something rarely done to people never convicted of a crime.

“Manafort had his bail revoked, an unusual penalty for a man with no criminal convictions,” Carlson said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday.

“He has been held in solitary confinement pretty much ever since for 23 hours a day. Manafort now faces 305 years in prison. That’s several life sentences.”

“So what exactly is Paul Manafort accused of doing?” Carlson asked.

“If you guessed murder, guess again. Most murderers don’t get treated like that by the government. The average violent felon in this country receives just six-and-a-half years behind bars,” he explained. “No, Paul Manafort is accused of something far worse than murder – tax evasion and violating banking regulations. The government isn’t even suggesting Manafort stole money from a bank. They say he was dishonest on loan applications.”

“If you are confused, maybe this will clear up the story for you,” Carlson told viewers. “The prosecutor leading the case against Paul Manafort is named Andrew Weissmann. He’s an enthusiastic Democratic partisan… and now he’s trying to send Donald Trump’s campaign manager to prison for life on a tax charge. For perspective on that, the average sentence for tax fraud in this country is a year and three months. It could be much longer though if you have the wrong politics, apparently.”

THIS IS WHY

Retired Harvard law professor, Alan Dershowitz, offered the reason in few words.

“It’s very simple. His crime is being associated with Donald Trump,” Dershowitz told the Fox News host. “They are just trying to get him convicted so they can squeeze him. If you squeeze a witness not only does the witness sing but sometimes, according to the judge, the witness composes. That is, he becomes creative. He makes up information, he elaborates.”

The DoJ is corrupt and in the hands of thugs. They don’t care if you know it either. They keep on doing what they’re doing because the Democrats and media are fine with it.