Prominent UK Doctor: “COVID-19 vaccines Rollout Must Stop Immediately”

One of the UK’s most eminent cardiologists, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, wrote a two-part research paper, Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine.” What makes this all the more remarkable is he was one of the first people to take two doses of the vaccine and promote it on @Good Morning Britain.

He has changed his mind, and it’s tragically the result of his father’s death. His father was vaccinated just before he went into cardiac arrest and died. That led his son to go down the path of discovery.

What he found stunned him. He now blames the government for his father’s death.

Dr. Malhotra’s research was published in The Journal of Insulin Resistance. We will post the conclusions for you, and you can read the study on the link below to see how he came up with his conclusions.

Research Results, Part 1

Results: In the non-elderly population the “number needed to treat” to prevent a single death runs into the thousands. Re-analysis of randomised controlled trials using the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology suggests a greater risk of serious adverse events from the vaccines than being hospitalised from COVID-19s.

Pharmacovigilance systems and real-world safety data, coupled with plausible mechanisms of harm, are deeply concerning, especially in relation to cardiovascular safety. Mirroring a potential signal from the Pfizer Phase 3 trial, a significant rise in cardiac arrest calls to ambulances in England was seen in 2021, with similar data emerging from Israel in the 16–39-year-old age group.

Conclusion: It cannot be said that the consent to receive these agents was fully informed, as is required ethically and legally. A pause and reappraisal of global vaccination policies for COVID-19 is long overdue.

Research Results, Part II

Results: Underlying causes for this failure include regulatory capture – guardians that are supposed to protect the public are in fact funded by the corporations that stand to gain from the sale of those medications. A failure of public health messaging has also resulted in wanton waste of resources and a missed opportunity to help individuals lead healthier lives with relatively simple – and low cost – lifestyle changes.

Conclusion: A failure of public health messaging has also resulted in wanton waste of resources and a missed opportunity to help individuals lead healthier lives through relatively simple, low-cost lifestyle changes. In conclusion of both papers, there is a strong scientific, ethical, and moral case to be made that COVID-19 vaccines rollout must stop immediately until raw data has been released for fully independent scrutiny. Looking to the future, the medical and public health professions must recognize these failings and eschew the tainted dollar of the medical industrial complex. It will take a lot of time and effort to restore trust in these institutions, but the future and the health of both the medical profession and humanity depend on it. To read both papers, which are free and open access, please visit insulinresistance.org.

His Interview With GB News on his research

“When the vaccines were first released, we were told they were 95% effective against infection.

It wasn’t true. Only one in 119 people were protected from infection.

This statistic was the guise under which vaccine mandates were implemented.

“The latest data reveals that once infected; there is no significant difference in transmission rates between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, which makes any scientific case for mandates illegitimate.

“As newer and thankfully, less lethal, mutated strains became dominant, any protection against infection at the very least became less effective and likely completely ineffective, even if there is some significant protection against serious illness and death.”

