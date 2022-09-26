Rewriting History? Making Italy’s Prime Minister Into a Fascist

Giorgia Meloni will be the Prime Minister of Italy, and the Left is describing her as a new Mussolini. In other words, they say she’s a fascist. So far, the fascism she is pushing for is individual freedom, God, country, and family.

Father Calvin Robinson, a conservative Anglican priest, sometimes appears on ‘Tucker,’ supports her, which is a good sign. Watch her video at the end and see what you think. Let us know how you feel. It could be why the Left is so afraid of her.

“I am Giorgia. I am a woman. I am a mother. I am Italian, I am Christian. You will not take that away from me!” For this, the Left calls her a fascist and an heir to Mussolini. Italians don’t believe it, and we shouldn’t either, Dinesh D’Souza says.

She seems more based than fascist to us. It’s another country, another language, so trying to get to the truth is challenging. But so far, we don’t see any fascist anything. The Left likes to tie fascism to the right, but it is far more leftist than right-wing.

Politico, Bill Kristol, The Recount, The New York Times, Katie Couric, CNN, The Telegraph, ABC News, etc. all repeated the same talking points. The talking point is this: Giorgia Meloni looks likely to become Italy’s next prime minister. She will be Italy’s first female head of state and the most far-right prime minister since Mussolini. Meloni and her party are anti-abortion and anti-LGBT rights.

As far as the anti-LGBT rhetoric is concerned. This is what she objects to:

“Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology, yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death,” she said in the southern Spanish city of Marbella in June.

We’ll see where she goes with this. She is also pro-life. That is true.

Bill Kristol said he is re-reading Umberto Eco’s 1995 essay, Ur-Fascism, which completely rewrites the fascist platform of the early 1900s. Kristol pointed to this quote: Italian fascism was the first right-wing dictatorship that took over a European country, and all similar movements later found a sort of archetype in Mussolini’s regime.

Kristol is rewriting history, as was Eco, and he knows it. The Left is great at covering their tracks. The fascist platform was more like the Left’s today.

Tom Elliott of Grabien News pulled out one page from a Jonah Goldberg book that is far more accurate. It lists the actual platform of the 1919 fascist progressives.

The following is the page Eliott took from Goldberg’s book. Elliott wants to know what part of this 1919 fascist platform would today’s progressives oppose?

Check out the 1919 planks:

If Mrs. Meloni goes off the deep end, we’ll let you know.

Father Robinson is inspired by her.

I’ve never felt this inspird by a politician before. If only a British conservative understood the spiritual battles before us and could articulate it in this way. 👏 — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) September 26, 2022

